The Siri Remote can do everything it's needed to do with Apple TV. Use the touch trackpad on top of the remote to navigate through menus, fast forward, rewind, and otherwise control content.
Our pick
Apple TV Siri Remote
The official remote brings your Apple TV to life, one touch or click at a time.
If you need to replace your Apple TV remote, most will no doubt select an identical replacement. It's easy to use and whether you're trying to find your favorite TV show or play the newest Apple TV game, this is the one to get.
Who should buy this
Everyone with an Apple TV should buy this remote when a replacement is necessary. Yes, third-party solutions are available, but those are typically more difficult to learn. Besides, this is the remote Apple supports, which means it will always work with the latest Apple TV software.
Is it a good time to buy this product?
Like most Apple products, the Apple TV Siri Remote rarely goes on sale. So anytime is a good time to buy one.
Reasons to buy
- It's identical to the one in your Apple TV box
- Easy to use
- Offers Lightning fast charging, long battery life
Reasons not to buy
- Small, easy to misplace
- Pricey at full price
About the Apple TV Siri Remote
The Siri Remote features a glass touch surface with an accelerometer and gyroscope built-in alongside Bluetooth connectivity, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and as the name suggests: Siri. The remote is easy to hold and the buttons are easy to feel and satisfying to click. The top of the remote is matte and textured while the back is shiny and smooth.
Control the Siri Remote is performed through multitouch controls that were carried over from iOS. There are also physical buttons for volume, Siri, and the main menu.
The remote is easy to hold and the buttons are easy to feel and satisfying to click.
Being the best remote for Apple TV doesn't mean this product is perfect. In fact, as we noted in our original Apple TV 4K review, a better choice for some might be to use the free Apple TV Remote app for iOS. Regardless, the physical remote is noted for "avoid(ing) the problem that plagues every other multipurpose controller on the market: death by a bazillion buttons."
Alternatives to the Apple TV Siri Remote
Besides the Remote app, alternatives to the physical remote include third-party solutions, including the two offered below.
Runner-up
Logitech Harmony 950 Touch
When you're looking for something universal.
If you want a universal remote control that can do absolutely everything and you don't care about the price, the Logitech Harmony 950 is hands-down the best remote you can get.
Acting as the central hub, the touchscreen allows you to access all the different devices you have connected to the remote, making it easy to switch between using your Apple TV, gaming console, cable box, or any other device. Featuring a full-color touchscreen, use this remote control to assign up to 50 favorite channels, adjust volume, fast-forward or rewind using gestures and more. In total, this premium controller works with over 270,000 devices.
Value pick
Logitech Harmony Smart Control
A universal remote for much less than most on the market.
The Smart Control lets you control all of your smart devices, including your Apple TV, from either the remote itself or your iPhone, using the companion app.
As a bonus, the included Harmony Hub also lets you control other devices through cabinet doors or walls. Like the other Harmony device above, you can use this with over 270,000 devices, including Amazon Fire TV Apple. TV, and Xbox One.
Bottom line
When you're looking for a replacement for your faulty Apple TV Siri remote, stick with what you know and buy a replacement. You'll be happy that you did. Though not perfect, the official remote is the best one for Apple TV.
The Siri Remote allows you to control everything that's going on with your Apple TV. Use to play game, channel surf, and much more.
