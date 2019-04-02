The Siri Remote can do everything it's needed to do with Apple TV. Use the touch trackpad on top of the remote to navigate through menus, fast forward, rewind, and otherwise control content.

If you need to replace your Apple TV remote, most will no doubt select an identical replacement. It's easy to use and whether you're trying to find your favorite TV show or play the newest Apple TV game, this is the one to get.

The official remote brings your Apple TV to life, one touch or click at a time.

Who should buy this

Everyone with an Apple TV should buy this remote when a replacement is necessary. Yes, third-party solutions are available, but those are typically more difficult to learn. Besides, this is the remote Apple supports, which means it will always work with the latest Apple TV software.

Is it a good time to buy this product?

Like most Apple products, the Apple TV Siri Remote rarely goes on sale. So anytime is a good time to buy one.

Reasons to buy It's identical to the one in your Apple TV box

Easy to use

Offers Lightning fast charging, long battery life Reasons not to buy Small, easy to misplace

Pricey at full price

About the Apple TV Siri Remote

The Siri Remote features a glass touch surface with an accelerometer and gyroscope built-in alongside Bluetooth connectivity, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and as the name suggests: Siri. The remote is easy to hold and the buttons are easy to feel and satisfying to click. The top of the remote is matte and textured while the back is shiny and smooth.

Control the Siri Remote is performed through multitouch controls that were carried over from iOS. There are also physical buttons for volume, Siri, and the main menu.

Being the best remote for Apple TV doesn't mean this product is perfect. In fact, as we noted in our original Apple TV 4K review, a better choice for some might be to use the free Apple TV Remote app for iOS. Regardless, the physical remote is noted for "avoid(ing) the problem that plagues every other multipurpose controller on the market: death by a bazillion buttons."

Alternatives to the Apple TV Siri Remote

Besides the Remote app, alternatives to the physical remote include third-party solutions, including the two offered below.