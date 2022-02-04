Best remotes for Apple TV iMore 2022

While all Apple TVs come with the Siri Remote, some people just don't like using it. Lucky for you, there are other options if you feel like you want a better experience. Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or are just scouting out the market, these are the best Apple TV remotes.

Our recommendations

If you're okay with the original Apple remote, then, by all means, stick with it. But for my money, the Logitech Harmony 950 is the best Apple TV remote around. The voice controls are responsive, allowing you to easily switch between apps and channels across your Apple TV, cable box, and other entertainment devices (including the smart TV itself).

If you want something great for gaming, try the SteelSeries Nimbus. It's an excellent universal remote with programmable activities that also lets you quickly switch between devices. The touch screen allows you to quickly tap and swipe through your available devices, from your Apple TV to your Blu-ray player.