Best remotes for Apple TV iMore 2022
While all Apple TVs come with the Siri Remote, some people just don't like using it. Lucky for you, there are other options if you feel like you want a better experience. Whether you hate the Siri Remote, lost your old one, or are just scouting out the market, these are the best Apple TV remotes.
- Upgrade pick: Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control
- The OG: Apple Siri Remote
- Value pick: Logitech Harmony Smart Control
- Built in preset: Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote
- Budget pick: GE Universal Remote Control
- For the gamers: SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Gaming Controller
Upgrade pick: Logitech Harmony Elite Remote ControlStaff favorite
If you want a remote control that can do absolutely everything and price isn't a concern, the Logitech Harmony Elite is hands-down the best remote.
The OG: Apple Siri Remote
This black glass remote is what ships with all new Apple TVs. Use the touch trackpad on top of the remote to navigate through menus and control playback.
Value pick: Logitech Harmony Smart Control
The Smart Control lets you control all your devices, including your Apple TV, from the remote itself or your iPhone, using the companion app.
Built in preset: Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote
Simply by pushing either the A, B, C, or D buttons, you can set up the remote to function for Apple TV, Xbox One, Windows Media Center, and Roku.
Budget pick: GE Universal Remote Control
Although GE 33709 is a very basic remote, it can still work with four devices at once. It also uses conventional AAA batteries, which aren't included.
For the gamers: SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Gaming Controller
Gaming on Apple TV is so much more fun with a gaming controller, and the MFi certified SteelSeries Nimbus is one of the best options around.
Our recommendations
If you're okay with the original Apple remote, then, by all means, stick with it. But for my money, the Logitech Harmony 950 is the best Apple TV remote around. The voice controls are responsive, allowing you to easily switch between apps and channels across your Apple TV, cable box, and other entertainment devices (including the smart TV itself).
If you want something great for gaming, try the SteelSeries Nimbus. It's an excellent universal remote with programmable activities that also lets you quickly switch between devices. The touch screen allows you to quickly tap and swipe through your available devices, from your Apple TV to your Blu-ray player.
