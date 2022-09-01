Best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max 2022
These rugged cases can withstand pretty much anything.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is an incredible iPhone, with a three-camera system, Cinematic Mode, fast A15 chip, and a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. It's Apple's most durable iPhone yet, but it never hurts to add an extra layer of protection. Here are some of the best heavy-duty, rugged cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max you can buy.
Survive a tumble with a rugged iPhone 13 Pro Max case
Ultimate protection
OtterBox doesn't mess around when it comes to protection. The classic Defender Series case quadruples the military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) for drop protection. The multi-layer case is made from 50% recycled plastic. Choose from a few color options.
Nicely priced
The case resembles the OtterBox Defender but costs a lot less. It has three layers, including a hard outer shell and a soft inner shell, and comes with a detachable holster belt clip with a kickstand for watching videos. Choose from lots of colors to complement any color iPhone.
Cool looks
UAG's cases have a distinctive look and offer plenty of protection. This five-layer case offers 20 feet of drop protection, yet it's surprisingly lightweight. Choose from several colorways.
MagSafe compatible
This well-priced case has a ridged grip area on the sides to prevent drops in the first place. If you do drop it, a soft inner padding and air cushion corners help prevent any damage to your iPhone. Unlike many rugged cases, this one is MagSafe-compatible and works with any wireless charger.
Extra features
In addition to 20-foot drop protection, this heavy-duty case comes with a built-in screen protector, belt clip holster, and kickstand. Choose from a few color options.
360° protection
Get all-over protection for drops of up to 20 feet with this case, including a built-in screen protector. Choose from three different colors: Azure, Black, and Desert/Gold.
Cute and trendy
Get 10-foot drop protection in a fashionable, fun case with a soft microfiber lining to prevent scratches. It's not overly bulky, and it's wireless-charging compatible. Choose from lots of trendy designs.
Grippable
This fairly slim clear case has ridges to help you keep a solid grip on your iPhone. In case you do drop it anyway, it has 13-foot drop protection. This Speck case has Microban® for a 99% reduction in bacteria growth. Since it's MagSafe-compatible, you can use it with a MagSafe charger and all your MagSafe accessories.
Clear protection
Get 13-foot drop protection and MagSafe compatibility without too much bulk. A hint of color around the edges and the MagSafe magnet circle highlight the look of your iPhone and this appealing case.
Luxury leather folio
Wrap your iPhone in luxurious premium American leather. This folio case offers 10-foot drop protection and has three card slots plus a larger slot for cash, so you can leave your wallet at home.
Sleek
This sleek and slim flexible TPU case has an interior spider-web pattern, Air Cushion Technology, and a raised lip for drop protection. You can charge your iPhone wirelessly without removing the case.
Which of the best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max should you pick?
When choosing the right case for you, think about which features will matter to you. Is the amount of protection first and foremost? If so, the OtterBox Defender for iPhone or a case with up to 20-foot drop protection like the UAG Monarch Series iPhone Case is the way to go.
Do you want MagSafe compatibility, so you can use your MagSafe charger and other great MagSafe accessories? If so, check out a Speck case, like the Speck Presidio Grip.
While you're at it, don't forget the screen: pick up one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors as well. While all of the cases have a lip around the edge of the screen, you really want screen protection for the ultimate defense against cracks and scratches.
