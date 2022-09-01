Best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is an incredible iPhone, with a three-camera system, Cinematic Mode, fast A15 chip, and a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. It's Apple's most durable iPhone yet, but it never hurts to add an extra layer of protection. Here are some of the best heavy-duty, rugged cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max you can buy.

Survive a tumble with a rugged iPhone 13 Pro Max case

Which of the best rugged cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max should you pick?

When choosing the right case for you, think about which features will matter to you. Is the amount of protection first and foremost? If so, the OtterBox Defender for iPhone or a case with up to 20-foot drop protection like the UAG Monarch Series iPhone Case is the way to go.

Do you want MagSafe compatibility, so you can use your MagSafe charger and other great MagSafe accessories? If so, check out a Speck case, like the Speck Presidio Grip.

While you're at it, don't forget the screen: pick up one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors as well. While all of the cases have a lip around the edge of the screen, you really want screen protection for the ultimate defense against cracks and scratches.