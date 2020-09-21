Best Screen Protectors for Apple Watch Series 6 iMore 2020

A screen protector on your Apple Watch Series 6 may seem a little unnecessary at first. However, considering you likely wear your Apple Watch everywhere, it's reasonable to expect it may be prone to scratches and scuffs. The best Apple Watch Series 6 screen protectors will give you solid protection and pair really nicely with your best Apple Watch bands. Just like with a phone, a screen protector is one of the best ways to ensure the display on your Apple Watch stays in mint condition. Here are the best Apple Watch Series 6 screen protectors.

Glass is best

Just like with your iPhone, the best Apple Watch Series 6 screen protectors are often tempered glass because they offer the best protection for your Apple Watch. It's why we suggest the i-Blason case and screen protector. It will prevent scratches and scuffs a little better than film protectors, and it seamlessly fits from edge-to-edge on your Apple Watch.

Flim protectors are cheaper and easier to install, which is why you'll often find them come in bulk. If a film protector is more your style, we love the RhinoSkin screen protector. Not only do they come in a pack of six, but it has one of the best and easy bubble-free installation guides, so you don't have to worry about messing up the first time.