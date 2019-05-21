There are many tech backpacks out there, though many of them seem to be aimed primarily at men. While we women don't necessarily need special "women's" tech backpacks, some of us enjoy having special features such as a wide variety of colors and patterns, a slimmer or lighter design, the ability to double as a diaper bag, or just a more stylish look. These backpacks will hold up any laptop up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro and other essentials for the woman on the go.

Which one should you choose?

You can't go wrong with any of these backpacks: they all have a compartment or sleeve that will hold and protect up to a 15-inch laptop.

When choosing a tech backpack, I look at a couple key elements: a padded laptop compartment that's large enough for my computer and comfortable strap that distrubute weight properly (even a MacBook Air can get heavy if you carry it around long enough). Additional pockets are a must, for organizing all of your other gear. Charging ports are a nice feature to have in a tech backpack, but not entirely necessary in my opinion.

Because I'm a person who pays attention to my style, looks do matter to me. My backpack needs to go with my wardrobe and fit in with my overall look. I also need my backpack to carry all of my necessities, as I don't like to carry a purse or other bag in addition to my backpack. I always recommend the Bellroy Classic Backpack to my friends, because I use it daily and love it. It's streamlined in both style and function, but it holds everything I need in its multiple pockets. The laptop compartment and the shoulder straps are both generously padded.

If you're looking for something a bit less expensive, I'd go for the Dakine Garden Backpack. It has plenty of pockets including a padded laptop compartment, a fleece-lined sunglases pouch, an organizer pocket, a front pocket, and two mesh water bottle pockets on the sides. I just love the huge selection of beautiful patterns from neutral to wild; you're sure to find one to suit any taste.

