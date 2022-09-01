Best thin cases for iPhone 13 in 2022
Don't like bulk but don't want scuffs on your iPhone 13? A thin case is your best bet.
Your iPhone 13 is sleek and stylish all on its own. You may not want to cover up its simple beauty, but a little protection is necessary. That's why one of the best thin cases for iPhone 13 is your best bet when it comes to minimal protection that doesn't take away from the iPhone's design aesthetic. Here's an assortment of options to fit different preferences and budgets.
No scratches or scuffs with the best thin iPhone 13 cases
The original
Although Apple's silicone case is not the thinnest in the bunch, it is slim and sleek and fits the iPhone like a soft, protective glove. This is a classic case with a lovely look and feel. There's a silicone case for every style with eight colors to choose from.
Pretty pretty prints
This Tech21 Evo Art series is only available at the Apple store. This semi-transparent case is covered in bright, colorful prints that are sure to catch the eye. I like styles like this because they let the true colors of the iPhone show through while taking the emphasis away from the stark white MagSafe circle on the back.
Slim and swanky
Apple's Leather Case is one of the slimmest leather cases you'll find. It's made from silky smooth leather available in five understated colorways. This one is also fully compatible with MagSafe, but keep in mind the leather will eventually develop a MagSafe "ring" imprint where accessories attach to it.
Best value
Here's a slim, protective case that comes in at a nice affordable price point. It's etched with subtle patterns on the back and sides to improve impact absorption and grip. It's a fine simple case, but it only comes in two colors.
A clear choice
A truly clear case is the best way to show off the smart design of your iPhone 13. This pliable silicone and TPU case from ESR is transparent, soft, and easy to install. The clear case will protect against everyday bumps and scratches, and it won't break the bank.
Bullet-proof
The PITAKA MagEZ case is shockingly thin, and yet the aramid fiber is the same ultra-tough material used in bulletproof vests. It is protective, very cool to look at, and fully compatible with MagSafe. The MagEZ system also offers a variety of cool magnetic accessories that work in conjunction with this case.
Conscious consumerism
For those who prefer to buy environmentally conscious products, SteepLab recently released a line of biodegradable cases that are both slim and cute. The plant-based material provides protection, and it even looks planet-friendly! It will be shipped in recycled materials, so you can feel good about every aspect of this purchase.
Thin win
Have you decided which of the best thin cases for iPhone 13 will work for your beloved smartphone? Our favorite is the Apple Silicone Case for its simple, classic design and high-quality materials. This one is reasonably protective and comes in lots of fun colors.
For those who prefer a transparent case, the ESR Clear Case offers basic protection in a totally clear shell. While it works with MagSafe chargers, this case may not be compatible with MagSafe mounts. But it doesn't have an unsightly white ring on the back panel, so this may be the best way to go for minimalists. No matter your style and budget, one of the thin cases on this list could be the perfect fit for your iPhone 13.
