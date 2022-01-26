Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 is a great all-around phone, and one of the features we love is MagSafe. This ring of magnets inside the phone allows a MagSafe charger or another accessory to click securely into place. However, a case can interfere with that ability unless you use a specifically MagSafe-compatible case. Here are some of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 you can buy, so you can use all of those great MagSafe accessories.
- Apple's own engineering: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Super grippy: Smartish iPhone 13 Protective Case - Gripzilla Compatible with MagSafe
- Clear choice: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag for iPhone 13 Case
- Designer's touch: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe for iPhone 13
- Reinforced corners: ESR Air Armor Magnetic Case with HaloLock Compatible with iPhone 13 Case
- Rugged: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Clear Antimicrobial Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13
- Clear bargain: LDHTY 2 Pack for iPhone 13 Case, Magnetic Clear Cases Compatible with MagSafe
- Pretty but tough: Sonix Case for iPhone 13 Compatible with MagSafe Charging
- Touch of color: VEGO iPhone 13 Case Compatible with MagSafe
- Wallet included: KIKET Magnetic Clear Case and Leather Wallet
- Tough but light: UAG Essential Armor with MagSafe Series iPhone 13 5G Case
- Stylish: Mous MagSafe-Compatible Limitless 4.0 Case
Apple's own engineering: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
You can never go wrong with Apple's own cases. You know they will be high quality, fit the iPhone perfectly, and function as intended. Apple always offers a nice variety of colors, but they can be seasonal, so don't wait to pick up your favorite shade.
Super grippy: Smartish iPhone 13 Protective Case - Gripzilla Compatible with MagSafe
This rugged but slim case has grooved edges for extra grip, so hopefully, you won't drop this case. But if you do, the soft inner padding and air pocket corners offer plenty of protection. Choose from several colors and patterns.
Clear choice: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag for iPhone 13 Case
This simple, streamlined case is MagSafe-compatible is clear to show off the color of your iPhone 13. You can choose from several highlight color options in either the MagSafe ring itself or around the edges of the case.
Designer's touch: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for MagSafe for iPhone 13
Kate Spade New York is known for its fun and feminine styles. This beautiful case is slim but protective. Choose from several colorful and floral styles.
Reinforced corners: ESR Air Armor Magnetic Case with HaloLock Compatible with iPhone 13 Case
The shock-absorbing Air Guard corners give this case military-grade protection from drops and bumps. The squared-off corners also give this otherwise simple clear MagSafe case a unique look.
Rugged: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Clear Antimicrobial Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13
This tough case from OtterBox is protective in more ways than one. Not only is it tested to survive three times as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), but the case itself has antimicrobial technology. Choose from several color options.
Clear bargain: LDHTY 2 Pack for iPhone 13 Case, Magnetic Clear Cases Compatible with MagSafe
You get not one, but two clear MagSafe cases for about ten bucks. What a deal! Though the image shows an iPhone 13 Pro, this listing also has an iPhone 13 option.
Pretty but tough: Sonix Case for iPhone 13 Compatible with MagSafe Charging
Don't let this case's good looks fool you: the slim TPU MagSafe case offers ten-foot drop protection. Choose from several different cute and trendy styles.
Touch of color: VEGO iPhone 13 Case Compatible with MagSafe
This simple clear MagSafe case stands out with colorful edges surrounding your iPhone and camera module. Choose from several color options, depending on if you want the case to match or contrast with your iPhone's color.
Wallet included: KIKET Magnetic Clear Case and Leather Wallet
For one low price, you're getting a clear MagSafe case and a leather wallet in your choice of several colors. The svelte wallet holds up to three cards. While the photo does show the iPhone 13 Pro, this listing includes the iPhone 13 as well.
Tough but light: UAG Essential Armor with MagSafe Series iPhone 13 5G Case
UAG (Urban Armor Gear) makes slim, ergonomic cases with a certain rugged appeal. The reinforced corner protection and outer hex pattern disperse impact to protect the case from drops. The case is infused with antimicrobial properties to protect you. Choose Black or Frosted Ice.
Stylish: Mous MagSafe-Compatible Limitless 4.0 Case
This high-quality MagSafe case offers both maximum protection and maximum style. Yet it retains a streamlined profile. Choose from a variety of real materials, such as wood, leather, and more.
Which of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 should you choose?
You can technically use any of the best iPhone 13 cases as long as they don't have built-in grips or wallets on the back with MagSafe chargers, just as you would with any wireless charger. However, you won't get that satisfying click, and you won't get a strong connection unless you use a MagSafe case specifically.
Using a MagSafe-compatible case lets you use MagSafe charging stands, MagSafe car chargers, MagSafe grips, MagSafe wallets, and more. So it's worth getting a MagSafe case if you ever plan to use any MagSafe accessories.
The classic Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe is always a no-brainer option; you can pick it up at the Apple Store along with your iPhone or order it online. Since it's designed by team Apple, you know it will always hug the iPhone's curves perfectly and work the way you'd expect. Each year's case lineup is specially designed to enhance that year's iPhone colors, so you can choose a dynamite color combination.
If you're looking for a bargain, you can't get much better than the LDHTY 2 Pack for iPhone 13 Case, Magnetic Clear Cases Compatible with MagSafe. While the case itself is pretty basic, you do get clear protection and MagSafe compatibility. Best of all, you're getting two of them for one very low price, so you can share with a friend or keep a spare handy.
