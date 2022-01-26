Best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 is a great all-around phone, and one of the features we love is MagSafe. This ring of magnets inside the phone allows a MagSafe charger or another accessory to click securely into place. However, a case can interfere with that ability unless you use a specifically MagSafe-compatible case. Here are some of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 you can buy, so you can use all of those great MagSafe accessories.

Which of the best MagSafe cases for iPhone 13 should you choose?

You can technically use any of the best iPhone 13 cases as long as they don't have built-in grips or wallets on the back with MagSafe chargers, just as you would with any wireless charger. However, you won't get that satisfying click, and you won't get a strong connection unless you use a MagSafe case specifically.

Using a MagSafe-compatible case lets you use MagSafe charging stands, MagSafe car chargers, MagSafe grips, MagSafe wallets, and more. So it's worth getting a MagSafe case if you ever plan to use any MagSafe accessories.

The classic Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe is always a no-brainer option; you can pick it up at the Apple Store along with your iPhone or order it online. Since it's designed by team Apple, you know it will always hug the iPhone's curves perfectly and work the way you'd expect. Each year's case lineup is specially designed to enhance that year's iPhone colors, so you can choose a dynamite color combination.

If you're looking for a bargain, you can't get much better than the LDHTY 2 Pack for iPhone 13 Case, Magnetic Clear Cases Compatible with MagSafe. While the case itself is pretty basic, you do get clear protection and MagSafe compatibility. Best of all, you're getting two of them for one very low price, so you can share with a friend or keep a spare handy.