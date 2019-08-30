Best USB-C Headphones for iPad Pro iMore 2019

Apple's latest iPad Pro models, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch, are the first to ditch the headphone jack. That means you can't plug in your trusty wired headphones directly. On top of that, the models have also swapped out the Lightning port for a USB-C port, so you can't use any Lightning headphones either. If you want to use wired headphones with your new iPad Pro, you're going to need a pair of USB-C headphones. While there isn't a ton of options out there for USB-C audio, there are several sets of headphone worth looking into.

Our top picks

We at iMore recommend the Libratone Q Adapt, which offers four levels of ANC and a Hush mode. You should also take a look at the Moshi Mythro C and RAZER Hammerhead USB-C, which we've also tested.

USB-C headphones and audio equipment is relatively new and especially for Apple device owners. Our friends over at Android Central have been covering the evolution of USB-C as the market has developed, and have written a handy guide for people new to buying USB-C audio equipment.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.