Best USB-C Headphones for iPad Pro iMore 2019
Apple's latest iPad Pro models, both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch, are the first to ditch the headphone jack. That means you can't plug in your trusty wired headphones directly. On top of that, the models have also swapped out the Lightning port for a USB-C port, so you can't use any Lightning headphones either. If you want to use wired headphones with your new iPad Pro, you're going to need a pair of USB-C headphones. While there isn't a ton of options out there for USB-C audio, there are several sets of headphone worth looking into.
- Noise-cancelling earbuds: Libratone Q Adapt
- Great value: Essential Earphones HD
- Go Bold: RAZER Hammerhead USB-C
- Yes, Google: Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds
- Something different: Moshi Mythro C
- Use your old headphones: Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
Noise-cancelling earbuds: Libratone Q AdaptStaff favorite
Libratone's Q Adapt offer a unique type of ANC (which has four levels), and a Hush mode that squares things up when you receive an incoming call. They also come with three different sizes of tips, to ensure you get the best fit you can, meaning they won't fall out of your ears when you're using them.
Great value: Essential Earphones HD
Although this pair of headphones was explicitly made for the Essential phone (an Android device), these unassuming headphones from Essential are pure function over form. Built for excellent sound and with a tangle-free silicone coated cable, you'll love the tone and the price.
Go Bold: RAZER Hammerhead USB-C
Big booming sound and bright neon green make these headphones scream RAZER. They also come with plenty of tips to fit any ear and are surprisingly cheap; both are things we love.
Yes, Google: Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds
After a year with no "budget" offering of its own, Google's Pixel USB-C Earbuds are finally here. They have an adjustable loop for the best fit, a button to activate Google Assistant, and sound great. Best of all, they're priced just right!
Something different: Moshi Mythro C
Featuring a built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC), these earphones offer high-resolution sound and 4-button controls. They ship with three sizes of hybrid injection ear-tips, making them great for noise isolation and comfort. Supports Google Assistant.
Use your old headphones: Apple USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter
The #DongleLife continues, as Apple sells its own USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. This handy little dongle will allow you to keep using your favorite pair of wired headphones with your new iPad Pro.
Our top picks
We at iMore recommend the Libratone Q Adapt, which offers four levels of ANC and a Hush mode. You should also take a look at the Moshi Mythro C and RAZER Hammerhead USB-C, which we've also tested.
USB-C headphones and audio equipment is relatively new and especially for Apple device owners. Our friends over at Android Central have been covering the evolution of USB-C as the market has developed, and have written a handy guide for people new to buying USB-C audio equipment.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
30 stylish Apple Watch bands that won't break the bank
Looking for a new Apple Watch band but have NO idea where to start? Here are 30 Amazon options to pick and choose from!
Get classy: perfect accessories for your favorite wearable device
What are the best accessories for Apple Watch? We have a few ideas!
Complement your Fitbit Versa with these accessories
The Fitbit Versa is Fitbit’s latest smartwatch tracker, and it packs a host of features into an affordable $200. It’s great on its own, but to really get the most out of it, check out these companion products!