Best Wireless Headset Microphones iMore 2020

As a performer or educator, the last thing you want is a series of microphone wires limiting your movement. Wireless headset microphones are designed to fit comfortably around your head while setting your hands free to perform other activities concurrently. Whether you need them for energetic or laid back presentations, here are the best wireless headset microphones to enchant your audience without entangling yourself.

Our top picks

When it comes to microphones, none beats the comfort and freedom of movement offered by wireless headset microphones. The Shure BLX14/P31 system comes with a wireless receiver, a BLX1 bodypack transmitter, and the PGA31 headset microphone for complete wireless presentations. The microphone has excellent adjustment capabilities to allow you to position it the way you like.

If you already own a Shurebody pack transmitter but break or damage your microphone, the Shure PGA31 Condenser Microphone is a perfect replacement. You don't have to purchase a whole new Shure wireless system when you can replace the wireless headset. The wireless microphone headset fits securely, making it ideal for dynamic presentations.

Even when working with a tight budget, you don't have to compromise quality. The Bietrun Wireless Microphone Headset offers absolute wireless convenience at an unbelievable price. The only downside is that it works well on devices with Mic Jacks as opposed to AUX Jacks. But then it comes with a 3.5mm to 6.35mm converter to increase connectivity options.

