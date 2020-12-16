Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long gone, but B&H is giving you one last chance to snag some holiday discounts on Apple tech. Its huge holiday Apple sale drops prices across various Apple product lines including iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, iMac, AirPods, and more. Discounts run as high as $550 making now the perfect time to upgrade your aging tech.

Limited-time sale B&H Apple Sales Event Make the most of these big discounts across a number of Apple's newest devices including the recently-released Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and much more. You can save up to $550. Prices Vary See at B&H

A standout deal in the sale is a discount of up to $400 on 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The latest top-of-the-line MacBook Pro is powered by 9th-gen Intel processors, the biggest changes over the previous-gen MacBook Pro are to the display and the keyboard.

The display is now up to 16 inches in size, replacing the 15-inch model in the lineup, without the machine itself getting much bigger or heavier. It's 500 nits of P3 color at 3072-by-1920 pixels, resulting in 226 ppi. The keyboard is all-new, ditching the previous three generations of butterfly switches for an updated scissor-switch mechanism. There's a millimeter of key travel and slightly larger gaps between the keys for easier typing, plus the return of a dedicated escape key and the inverted-T arrow keys.

for those where the MacBook Pro is overkill in terms of power, a great option in the sale would be the 2019 MacBook Air. It features a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM and has a discount of $550 right now. Desktop users will also want to look at the iMac and Mac mini deals.

If you're in the market for Apple's latest iPad Pro, you can score up to $100 off the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. Some of those prices are matched at Amazon, though most models are unavailable or back-ordered there. If you don't need the latest model, going for the 2018 version can save you even more with as much as $300 off.

The sale also features Apple Watch Series 6 and AirPods deals, though the prices aren't as good as the current offers available at Amazon right now.

Remember these deals are limited in both supply and time. Shipping is free with some options including next-day delivery. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B&H. If that doesn't apply to you, it's probably worth doing your shopping with B&H's Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.