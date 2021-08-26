Cupertino has introduced a new initiative for would-be Apple News publishers. By joining the company's News Partner Program, eligible publishers will now collect 85% of the revenue from Apple News in-app purchases, dropping Apple's slice of the pie from 30% to 15%. To qualify, publishers need to follow a list of rules, which were also announced.

Under Apple's current plan, publishers can collect an 85% commission, but only on subscriptions that last more than a year. That commission rate now begins immediately — assuming the their content is available through Apple News.

The News Partner Program requires that publishers have a "robust" Apple News channel in Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom and publish all the content in that channel in Apple News Format (ANF). For publishers outside these key regions who don't use ANF, the requirement is to share content via an RSS feed.

Additionally, all news content must be original and professionally authored. And publishers' apps must be available in the App Store and include the ability for users to purchase auto-renewable subscriptions through the company's in-app purchase system. The News Partner Program also requires that publishers agree to a separate addendum to the Apple Developer Program License Agreement.

According to Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services:

Providing Apple News customers with access to trusted information from our publishing partners has been our priority from day one. For more than a decade, Apple has offered our customers many ways to access and enjoy news content across our products and services. We have hundreds of news apps from dozens of countries around the world available in the App Store, and created Apple News Format to offer publishers a tool to showcase their content and provide a great experience for millions of Apple News users.

The News Publisher Program is available to Apple Developer Program members globally. More information on the new program is available online.