What you need to know
- The Big Draw Festival 2019 has announced an event at the Champs-Élysées Apple Store.
- The event will take place on Ocotber 17.
- Event in San Francisco's Union Square also announced.
The Big Draw Festival has announced a Today At Apple event at the Champs-Élysées Apple Store in Paris on October 17. The news comes following the announcement that Apple would be supporting the Big Draw Festival 2019 throughout October just a few days ago.
Now, via Twitter, the Big Draw Festival has announced that a Today At Apple Event will take place on October 17 at Champs-Élysées Apple Store in Paris with illustrator Tiffany Cooper.
🗓️✏️ #TodayAtApple Date for #TheBigDraw Diary! 17.10.19 | 6:30-8pm— The Big Draw® (@The_Big_Draw) October 5, 2019
FREE session at Champs-Élysées #AppleStore #Paris as part of the #BDF19 🙌 add a touch of madness to your photos with illustrator Tiffany Cooper... 💙https://t.co/IhPV8rHkNJ pic.twitter.com/A3F4NBQmbt
Elsewhere on Twitter, a similar event to take place on the same day has been announced for the Union Square Store in San Francisco with designer/illustrator Brandon Land.
Excited to announce that I am part of this year's Big Draw Festival with Apple! I'll be hosting a live-drawing event at their Union Square location in San Francisco. More details in the link below!https://t.co/CcBveqdrqk pic.twitter.com/4Y5KpJsjM1— Brandon Land ✍️ (@brandonland_) October 4, 2019
The Apple description for the event states:
Explore how daily observation can be a therapeutic practice that inspires creativity with illustrator Brandon Land as part of The Big Draw Festival, happening all October. He'll guide you through a series of illustration prompts to help you brainstorm drawing concepts. You'll get hands-on with iPad and Apple Pencil to sketch illustrations inspired by your daily life in the Procreate app.
The events are a fantastic opporunity to meet incredible creative personalities, but also a chance to get your hands on Apple's iPad and the Apple Pencil too.