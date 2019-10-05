What you need to know

  • The Big Draw Festival 2019 has announced an event at the Champs-Élysées Apple Store.
  • The event will take place on Ocotber 17.
  • Event in San Francisco's Union Square also announced.

The Big Draw Festival has announced a Today At Apple event at the Champs-Élysées Apple Store in Paris on October 17. The news comes following the announcement that Apple would be supporting the Big Draw Festival 2019 throughout October just a few days ago.

Now, via Twitter, the Big Draw Festival has announced that a Today At Apple Event will take place on October 17 at Champs-Élysées Apple Store in Paris with illustrator Tiffany Cooper.

Elsewhere on Twitter, a similar event to take place on the same day has been announced for the Union Square Store in San Francisco with designer/illustrator Brandon Land.

The Apple description for the event states:

Explore how daily observation can be a therapeutic practice that inspires creativity with illustrator Brandon Land as part of The Big Draw Festival, happening all October. He'll guide you through a series of illustration prompts to help you brainstorm drawing concepts. You'll get hands-on with iPad and Apple Pencil to sketch illustrations inspired by your daily life in the Procreate app.

The events are a fantastic opporunity to meet incredible creative personalities, but also a chance to get your hands on Apple's iPad and the Apple Pencil too.