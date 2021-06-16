Popular music tracking and discovery app MusicHarbor has received a big update today with one standout feature sure to capture the attention. Following changes to Apple Music, MusicHarbor can now help you follow specific record labels for the first time.

The update, which available to be downloaded now, lets you track labels in much the same way you would artists and everything will appear in your release feed just as you might expect it to.

Keep track of the latest releases from your favorite labels, and discover even more music. It works the same as with artists: albums from the labels you follow will appear in the feed of releases. There's also a brand new record label profile page, where you can go to see their releases grouped by type.

Apple's recent Apple Music API changes made this all possible, with developer Marcos Antonio Tanaka wasting no time in taking advantage.

There's more going on in this update as well. Users can now enjoy DuckDuckGo as a news source, while various interface improvements and bug fixes are also included. Even if you don't plan to follow a record label, this is an update that's well worth downloading from the App Store now.

The updated MusicHarbor can be downloaded now and it's available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac – including that hot new M1 iMac everyone's talking about.