What you need to know
- An update to MusicHarbor means you can follow record labels for the first time.
- The update includes more improvements including bug fixes.
Popular music tracking and discovery app MusicHarbor has received a big update today with one standout feature sure to capture the attention. Following changes to Apple Music, MusicHarbor can now help you follow specific record labels for the first time.
The update, which available to be downloaded now, lets you track labels in much the same way you would artists and everything will appear in your release feed just as you might expect it to.
Keep track of the latest releases from your favorite labels, and discover even more music. It works the same as with artists: albums from the labels you follow will appear in the feed of releases. There's also a brand new record label profile page, where you can go to see their releases grouped by type.
Apple's recent Apple Music API changes made this all possible, with developer Marcos Antonio Tanaka wasting no time in taking advantage.
There's more going on in this update as well. Users can now enjoy DuckDuckGo as a news source, while various interface improvements and bug fixes are also included. Even if you don't plan to follow a record label, this is an update that's well worth downloading from the App Store now.
The updated MusicHarbor can be downloaded now and it's available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac – including that hot new M1 iMac everyone's talking about. Be sure to check our collection of the best iMac deals if you haven't bagged one for yourself yet, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Moodmonk is a mood journal for those of us who need a little help sometimes
We all need a little help from time to time and Moodmonk is an app that tracks your mood and then suggests activities that could improve it.
Reelgood: Disney+'s 'Loki' was by far the most-streamed premiere of Q2 2021
New stats show that Disney+ has a hit on its hands with Loki proving to be the most popular premiere of the quarter by far.
WhatsApp is testing sticker suggestions based on what you type
WhatsApp is testing a new feature on iPhone that will suggest a sticker based on what a user is typing.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with our favorite cases!
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.