Billionaire investor Vinod Khosla has criticized Tim Cook for "sucking up" to President Trump and called on him to do more in response to the death of Floyd George and the protests in America.

As reported by Business Insider:

Billionaire tech investor Vinod Khosla is urging Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak publicly about the company's values amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd. "It's easy to support equality & justice for all decent folks," Khosla tweeted on June 1, as Recode first reported. "It's when one has to give up something to support it that belief in our real values show up. @tim_cook easy to talk but why do you suck up to @realDonaldTrump? Memo's to employees is easy. Please retweet."

It's easy to support equality & justice for all decent folks. It's when one has to give up something to support it that belief in our real values show up. @tim_cook easy to talk but why do you suck up to @realDonaldTrump ? Memo's to employees is easy. Please retweet. — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) June 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Cook issued a memo to all Apple employees saying 'we must do more" and noting several donations Apple was making to relevant causes:

But together, we must do more. Today, Apple is making donations to a number of groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit committed to challenging racial injustice, ending mass incarceration, and protecting the human rights of the most vulnerable people in American society. For the month of June, and in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, we'll also be matching two-for-one all employee donations via Benevity.

In a follow-up comment to Recode Khosla said that "words on values are easy", and that if Tim Cook professed values, then he "should be willing to support them with actions that might cost them something". Specifically, he mentioned "knowing Tim cozied up to Trump to get tariff relief" and said, "I'd love for him to comment on Trump's racist rants".

Khosla seems to be referring not simply to "cost" in the form of donations, but rather seeing Tim Cook speak out against the president, even if it could cost Apple politically or economically.