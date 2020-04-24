What you need to know
- A very strange text bug is crashing iOS devices.
- It involves receiving a text containing a certain Sindhi language character.
- Receiving a message with the character can cause your iOS device to crash.
A very strange iOS text bug seems to be crashing iOS devices running all current versions of Apple's iOS 13 operating system.
EverythingApplePro shared a video highlighting how receiving a specific text containing a Sindhi character was causing iOS devices to become unresponsive, requiring the phone to be restarted.
The craziest iOS crash text bug 💀 pic.twitter.com/29LJPb67WP— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 23, 2020
The problem has also been picked up on Reddit, which notes that the new problem is similar to a Telegu text issue that previously plagued iOS:
A new string of characters is making the rounds similar to the Telugu text that would cause iOS to crash. CaptureTheFlag is similar in that it hooks CoreText to replace any occurrences of it with "Unsupported characters". It only seems to be triggered by a notification as of right now. Available on my repo and will be on BigBoss later.
Direct deb download
Source is available here, it was written quickly so the code might not be perfect, feel free to make pull requests to improve it.
Whilst the fix offered here is only for jailbroken devices, the issue is the same. The problem seems to be affecting not only iMessage but Twitter as well, as noted by users including Ben Gesking:
Same here. https://t.co/oef3AaZ0Xx— Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) April 24, 2020
Reports from Reddit and AppleInsider have suggested the problem relates to a combination of the Sindhi language Character and the Italian flag, however, EAP's Twitter video showed him recreating the bug using the 'virus' emoji instead.
The problem will likely have to be fixed in an upcoming version of iOS. The only current fix if your phone becomes unresponsive, is to restart your iOS device. A couple of reports have suggested that the problem might have been fixed in Apple's iOS 13.4.5 Beta 2:
Ok, updated to iOS 13.4.5 Beta 2, Twitter app works fine now 👌🏻— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) April 24, 2020
Let us know if you've been experiencing similar issues!
'Defending Jacob' starring Chris Evans is now available on Apple TV+
Apple TV+s new series 'Defending Jacob is now available!
Review: iPhone SE (2020) is so much iPhone for so little bones
The iPhone SE (2020) is the lowest-price iPhone since the original iPhone SE. How does it compare with the iPhone of four years ago? How about the iPhone 11 Pro? Let's find out.
Apple says bands attached to Apple Watches sent for service won't come back
If you're sending an Apple Watch off for service, make sure to remove its band first. Unless you never want to see it again, of course.
Keep that iPhone XS juiced up for the long haul
When you have a beautiful high-tech phone like the iPhone XS, you tend to use it a lot - sometimes a whole heck of a lot! There's nothing more frustrating than a fast-draining battery, so you may need a good battery case to keep your iPhone powered up throughout the day.