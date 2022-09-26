Best Black Friday MacBook deals 2021

If you've been waiting for the best Black Friday MacBook deals, then you're in luck - as November closes in, so do some of the best MacBook sales of the year. These are some of the most popular laptops on the planet, even if they are some of the most expensive. Thankfully, it's fairly common to see some money off throughout the year, but you rarely see bigger discounts over Black Friday.

There have been some significant updates to the MacBook family over the last few months. M2 has brought the latest M2 MacBook Air, as well as a new MacBook Pro. The 14 and 16-inch MacBooks Pro are still around, and we've seen some solid savings throughout the year.

So if you're looking for the best Black Friday MacBook deals, then you've come to the right place. We track the prices of Apple's laptop line throughout the year, so we know all the best prices and where to find them. We've gathered up all the best deals on MacBooks Pro ready for Black Friday, and put them below to save you the time and effort that we know finding them takes.

Black Friday MacBook Air M2 Deals

The MacBook Air M2 is the latest to join the MacBook range, and its brings some great specs to the family. The new design is slim and slick, the bigger screen sumptuous and colorful, and the M2 chip is earth-shatteringly good for such a portable machine. It's available in some cool new colors, and the keyboard and battery life have been improved too. It may not be the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or Max, but it's a little powerhouse that will do great for almost anyone.

It has seen a few discounts since its release, and Black Friday might bring some of the lowest prices.

Black Friday MacBook Air M1 Deals

The previous generation of MacBook Air with M1 is still no slouch, packing some beefy specs to go with its slim frame. The M1 chip is a great option even after the release of M2, and the 13.3-inch display is still bright and beautiful. You won't get the most up-to-date machine, but you could end up saving a lot of money.

Black Friday MacBook Pro M2 Deals

The MacBook Pro M2 is the newest MacBook Pro, although the only thing that's really changed is the new M2 chip. It's the only way to get the touch bar if that's important to you, although you'll get essentially the same machine as the 2020 model in all other aspects. The chassis is the same, the screen is unchanged, and the keyboard is still slightly shallow. That M2 chip is still a sight to behold, but if you want the M2 with a little more cooling, it could be the one for you.

Black Friday MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch Deals

The 14 and 16-inch MacBooks Pro are still the most powerful MacBooks in the lineup, offering truly professional specs for the most power-hungry power users. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips are incredibly powerful, and both machines are available with more RAM than you can shake a stick at. The new screens with a notch are big and beautiful, and the revised design looks great. They aren't cheap, but there have been great deals since release, so there could be some over Black Friday.

Black Friday MacBook Pro M1 Deals

The older MacBook Pro M1 is still a solid option, but it's becoming harder and harder to find. When it does crop up, there are often great prices to be had, so keep an eye out. If you want to save a little, it's a great option, still providing you with great specs at a much lower price.