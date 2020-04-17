What you need to know
- Blackmagic has discontinued its eGPU Pro external graphics card.
- That's because AMD has discontinued its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip.
- The standard Blackmagic eGPU will remain for sale.
Blackmagic has discontinued its eGPU Pro because AMD has discontinued the Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip that it's based on.
As reported by MacRumors:
Blackmagic today informed MacRumors that it is no longer manufacturing its Blackmagic eGPU Pro due to AMD discontinuing its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip.
Apple removed the Blackmagic eGPU Pro from its online store earlier this week, just days after marking the product as temporarily out of stock. The standard Blackmagic eGPU with AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics remains available to purchase for the time being, but with a lengthy shipping estimate of 10-12 weeks.
Blackmagic's eGPU solutions offer power users a way to beef up the graphics capabilities of their Mac with a large, external unit that can handle graphics processing. They are however mighty expensive, the Pro retailed at $1,199, more than some MacBooks.
MacRumors says that it is unclear whether the eGPU Pro will return with a different chip moving forward.
