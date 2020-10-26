Apple is working on newly refreshed versions of AirPods and AirPods Pro, according to a new Bloomberg report. While there's no indication when the latter will ship, the former is being discussed for a debut in the first half of next year.

The new report, courtesy of the well-connected Mark Gurman, has Apple's teams working on a refreshed AirPods that more closely resemble the existing AirPods Pro. That means smaller stem and replaceable tips that shoud make finding the perfect fit much easier.

The design of the updated entry-level AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro, gaining a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. Apple is also looking to improve battery life. That model however will not have higher-end AirPods Pro features like noise-cancellation, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

We've heard talk of AirPods that resemble AirPods Pro before with DigiTimes reporting something very similar. A launch window of 2021 was mentioned then, too. According to today's Bloomberg report, the first half of 2021 is possible for the new AirPods, although AirPods Pro aren't mentioned.

The new AirPods Pro are said to be doing away with the stem altogether, similar to competing products from Google and Samsung.

For the new AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user's a ear -- similar to the latest designs from Samsung Electronics Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Google.

However, including support for active noise cancellation technology appears to be a problem given the reuecd amount of internal space available with the removal of the stems.

The headphone talk continues, with the claim that Apple's rumored AirPods Studio headphones have now been pushed back following manufacturing issues – matching a recent Jon Prosser tweet.

Finally, Bloomberg's report goes on to suggest Apple is working on a new HomePod that will sit between HomePod and HomePod mini in the lineup. However, it's possible that this will never launch, according to the report.