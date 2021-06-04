Apple plans to release the first refreshed iPad mini in six years, with a launch window of "this year" reported by Bloomberg.

We've seen rumors of a new iPad mini before, potentially even in multiple iMac-like colors. But so far, so few iPad mini refreshes. That could be changing soon.

The Cupertino, California-based company is planning to release the new iPad Pro in 2022 and the iPad mini later this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The main design change in testing for the iPad Pro is a switch to a glass back from the current aluminum enclosure. The updated iPad mini is planned to have narrower screen borders while the removal of its home button has also been tested.

That new iPad Pro is rumored to have reverse wireless charging, but it isn suggested the same feature will come to an iPad mini any time soon.

The removal of the Home button makes tons of sense and will position iPad mini as a smaller iPad Air, something its relatively costly price would also tie into. Upgraded internals and a potential move to USB-C could be in the cards, too.

The same report also suggests Apple continues to work on AirPower despite its previous problems. The project that refuses to die, AirPower was previously canned due to overheating issues.

A refreshed iPad mini could well be the best iPad for many people and many tasks. An announcement before the end of 2021 is rumored so it's time to cross those fingers and toes that the iPad mini lineup will soon get the attention it needs.