Tomorrow is a big day for Apple and while there isn't likely to be any iPhone news, all eyes will still be on Tim Cook and the team to see what the company has for us. We're already expecting one, maybe two new Apple Watches at least and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has had his say, too.

In a new post, Bloomberg's Gurman has outlined what we should expect from tomorrow's event. And yes, Apple Watch will be the star of the show.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant will debut an Apple Watch, likely to be called the Series 6, with features such as a faster processor and a blood oxygen meter, according to people familiar with the product. The new Watch will come in the same 40mm and 44mm sizes as the current models. The company is also planning a new low-end model to help fend off cheaper offerings from rivals such as Fitbit Inc.

That new lower-end model could be an interesting announcement in its own right, but it's the flagship device that most will be excited about. The addition of a blood oxygen monitor is something we've been waiting for and thought might arrive with last year's Apple Watch Series 5. It didn't, so it's down to Apple Watch Series 6 to do the business.

Apple's iPad Air will also get some attention tomorrow, according to the report. We've seen leaks pointing to a new iPad Pro-like design already and they are, apparently, spot on.

For Tuesday, Apple is also readying its first update to the iPad Air since re-launching the line in March 2019. The new model will look similar to the iPad Pro by replacing the home button with an all-screen look. It will use a slower processor and lack some features such as the iPad Pro's ProMotion screen.

Gurman doesn't expect AirPods Studio or other audio devices to be announced tomorrow, and he doesn't mention AirTags at all. Leaker Jon Prosser seems to think there is movement on that front, however. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too long before we find out the truth.