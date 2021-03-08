BMW's CFO doesn't seem too concerned about an Apple Car making its way onto the streets.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter was asked about reports that Apple may be a few years away from making its debut in the auto industry. The executive says that, rather than the bring stressed about the concept, he sleeps "very peacefully."

"I sleep very peacefully," Peter said when asked about Apple. "Competition is a wonderful thing -- it helps motivate the others. We're in a very strong position and we want to remain in a leading position of the industry."

The company seems to be quite confident in its ability to maintain and grow market share with its own electric and autonomous offerings. BMW's Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Zipse, also pushed back against the threat of a similar competitor: Tesla. The CEO cast doubt on Tesla's continued growth due to other automaker's desire to enter the EV market.