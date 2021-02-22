As reported by the Economic Daily Times in Taiwan, BOE may end up as one of the main suppliers of the OLED panels for the iPhone 13 this fall. This comes after the supplier lost a bid to supply displays for the iPhone 12 last year due to failing to pass Apple's quality assessment.

The mainland panel leader BOE joined hands with GIS-KY, a touch panel manufacturer under Hon Hai Group, to sprint to expand the supply of Apple iPhone shares. GIS (6456) organized a team of 100 people and BOE to jointly develop OLED panels last year. It is reported that the two parties have cooperated successfully. BOE will become one of the main suppliers of OLED for the new iPhone 13 this year. GIS shipments have been expanded simultaneously and the harvest period has entered.

As noted in the report, BOE seems to be picking up a position against the two other main suppliers of the iPhone display, Samsung and LGD. It's not a surprise, as Apple has made recent moves to diversify its supply chain.

In the past, the OLED panels of the iPhone were mainly supplied by two major Korean factories, Samsung and LGD, with Samsung being the largest. The increase in the share of BOE's supply of iPhone means that its position in Apple's supply chain has improved, and OLED technology has been closer to that of major South Korean manufacturers. In the future, it is expected to obtain more orders from brand manufacturers, which is a big plus for BOE's cooperating factories.

In order to support the company's growing business for the iPhone 13, BOE is reportedly setting up a new factory.

Korean media reported that BOE will expand its share of orders for OLED panels for the new iPhone 13 this year. For this reason, BOE is currently preparing to set up a Fab B11 factory in Mianyang that specializes in the production of Apple components. This time it is preparing to supply iPhone 13 OLED panels. , The main production force is in the Fab B11 factory.

Apple is expected to release its iPhone 13 lineup this fall. As opposed to the iPhone 12 lineup, which was delayed, the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to release on Apple's usual schedule with an event in September and device release soon after.