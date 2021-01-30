What you need to know
- A new report says Bordeaux's Apple store could get an interior overhaul.
- The store may operate half-days whilst the work is carried out.
A new report says that Apple may reduce the hours of its Bordeaux store whilst it gets a facelift.
From Macgeneration:
The Apple Store in Sainte-Catherine in Bordeaux should soon operate at a particular pace and it will not be for reasons of health crisis . We have had several reports that this downtown store will benefit from an overhaul of its interior decoration to align it with the current standards of the more recent Apple Stores.
The store was first opened in 2011, meaning the overhaul could come roughly in line with the store's 10th year anniversary.
According to the report, Apple will not completely close the store, but will carry out some work whilst the store is closed, and during a "fraction" of work hours. The report seems to indicate the store could operate half days whilst the work takes place.
Apple recently upgraded many of its stores with a new interactive Apple Arcade display. From that report:
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple Stores around the world have installed new displays to highlight some of the games found on Apple Arcade, Apple's gaming subscription service. The interactive demos, according to the report, are powered by QR codes.
A grid of acrylic app icons fills the backdrop of the new Apple Arcade Avenue. Each icon is driven by an iPad playing an eye-catching animation. Current featured titles include Skate City, Crossy Road Castle, WHAT THE GOLF?, and more. Demo iPhones and iPads are loaded with all of the featured games, and Apple has also created an experience you can take with you. Press any of the acrylic icons and you're invited to continue in the App Store with a QR code that leads to Apple Arcade. In countries where Apple Arcade is currently unavailable, the new display is themed around the App Store.
