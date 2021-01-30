A new report says that Apple may reduce the hours of its Bordeaux store whilst it gets a facelift.

From Macgeneration:

The Apple Store in Sainte-Catherine in Bordeaux should soon operate at a particular pace and it will not be for reasons of health crisis . We have had several reports that this downtown store will benefit from an overhaul of its interior decoration to align it with the current standards of the more recent Apple Stores.

The store was first opened in 2011, meaning the overhaul could come roughly in line with the store's 10th year anniversary.

According to the report, Apple will not completely close the store, but will carry out some work whilst the store is closed, and during a "fraction" of work hours. The report seems to indicate the store could operate half days whilst the work takes place.

Apple recently upgraded many of its stores with a new interactive Apple Arcade display. From that report: