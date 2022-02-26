Bluetooth speakers are incredibly useful to have around, whether you want to listen to your tunes around the house or take the party outside into the garden (when the weather improves!) or on your next road trip.

There's a ton of choice when it comes to Bluetooth speakers, from the tiny bargain basement offerings all the way up to huge boomboxes costing hundreds of dollars. If you don't want to spend a fortune but still want stellar sound, you can't go far wrong with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker. This second-gen model got five stars when our pals at What Hi-Fi? put it through its paces and right now it is on sale with a 40% discount.

That price drop, offered by Verizon for a limited time on both the black and gray mist models available there, takes $100 off its regular price. Shipping is free and you don't have to be an existing Verizon customer to shop there. That's lower than we've seen ever seen it go before.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen | $100 off If you need a new Bluetooth speaker that is super portable and sounds great, this limited-time 40% discount on the Beosound A1 at Verizon is worth considering. $149.99 at Verizon

There are tons of great Bluetooth speakers, so what's so good about the Beosound A1? First of all, it sounds great for a speaker in this price range — especially with today's discount – with What Hi-Fi? describing it as having expansive sound and weighty bass. That's no real surprise given Bang & Olufsen trademark sound profile, but it is notable given the diminutive dimensions of this speaker.

It also looks terrific with a svelte, Apple-esque aluminum chassis and adjustable wrist strap. That enclosure offers IP67 water and dust resistance making this speaker a whole lot more rugged than it may first appear, too.

In addition to looking and sounding great, the second-gen Beosound A1 has Alexa built-in, a unique feature for a Bluetooth-only speaker. It's really easy to set up hands-free Alexa in the Amazon Alexa app and three omni-directional microphones mean you can be heard from all angles.

When it comes to battery life, you'll get as much as 18 hours at increased volume or even longer on a lower setting. When it's time to charge back up, the included USB-C cable will get the Beosound A1 back to 100% in under three hours.