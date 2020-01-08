What you need to know
- Bose says it will deliver AirPlay 2 support to its SoundTouch speakers next month.
- That's according to a post in its support forums, which says support will arrive by the end of February.
- Bose had hoped to push out support last year and apologized for the delay.
Bose has taken to its community support forums to confirm that it will roll out AirPlay 2 support for its SoundTouch speakers by the end of February 2020.
In the post Bose said:
Hey everyone,
We had every intention to release Airplay 2 in 2019 and we apologize it was not launched in this timeframe. Please be assured that we are still working very hard to bring Airplay 2 to SoundTouch speakers and appreciate your patience. We now expect it to be launched by the end of February 2020 for the following products:
SoundTouch 10 SoundTouch 20 Series III SoundTouch 30 Series III Bose SoundTouch SA-5 Amplifier Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV SoundTouch 300 soundbar Lifestyle 550 home entertainment system Lifestyle 600 home entertainment system Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system
as Macrumors notes, AirPlay 2 support will probably be pushed out over-the-air as a software update for the Bose app for iPhone and iPad. It will bring multi-room audio playback in conjunction with other AirPlay 2 devices such as Apple's HomePod, and other select speakers including offerings from Sonos and Bose.
