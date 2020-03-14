What you need to know
- Apple is closing all of its retail stores until March 27.
- The unprecedented move is in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
- All of its workers will continue to receive pay.
Apple has announced it will close all of its retail stores worldwide for two weeks until March 27.
In a press release Apple said:
We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our customers. Our online stores are open at www.apple.com, or you can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com. I want to thank our extraordinary Retail teams for their dedication to enriching our customers' lives. We are all so grateful to you. In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China. That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks.
The news is, of course, a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which Apple said "is affecting every one of us". Apple said the global effort to protect the most vulnerable "requires all of our care and all of our participation."
Apple has also donated more than $15 million to the global response and is matching employee donations two-to-one.
All of Apple's hourly workers will receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations, and leave policies have been expanded to accommodate anyone with personal or family health problems caused by the virus.
Yesterday, Apple announced that its WWDC 2020 conference would take place in June in an all-new online format.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fitbit Versa Lite vs. Fitbit Charge 3: Which is better for you?
The Fitbit Charge 3 and the Fitbit Versa Lite have a similar price point and similar feature set, so they are bound to attract similar customers. However, there are some important differences between them, and which one you choose will be determined which features mean the most to you.
We review Adonit's V-Grip, a swell stand and selfie stick combo
Every iPhoneographer could use a stand and a selfie stick in their arsenal. Adonit's V-Grip is both.
Apple announces WWDC 2020, and it's all going to be online
Apple has just announced that its WWDC 2020 conference will take place in June in a new all-online format.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.