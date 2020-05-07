What you need to know
- Brydge Connect is a new app for updating firmware on the Brydge Pro+.
- The firmware update fixes some of the problems with the initial release.
- But it still doesn't have parity with the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro.
As if updating the firmware on your watch, your remote control, and your fridge wasn't enough you can now update it on your keyboard, too. More specifically, the Brydge Pro+ after Brydge released the Brydge Connect app.
That's a lot of Brydges.
The app itself will automatically prompt users of the Brydge Pro+ keyboard and trackpad to update its firmware, assuming it's connected at the time. That update adds a few things including improved pointer performance. But there are still no three-finger gestures.
Brydge Connect is designed to keep your Brydge Pro+ up-to-date with the latest firmware. Download. Install. Update. It's that easy.
While this app and associated firmware update does bring the Brydge Pro+ closer to being usable, it still leaves it some way adrift of Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Everyone universally loves that thing. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about Brydge's effort.
That's a shame, too. Brydge has made some great iPad keyboards in the past. I'm hoping for a return to form sooner rather than later.
Users of the Brydge Pro+ can download the free Brydge Connect app from the App Store now.
