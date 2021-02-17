Brydge just announced a new firmware update for the Pro+ iPad keyboards that should vastly improve the overall trackpad experience, according to The Verge. The Pro+ Keyboard was released last year, which is supposed to help turn your iPad Pro into a pseudo-laptop. The keyboard features a trackpad, and it was one of the first iPad keyboards to have a trackpad before Apple's own Magic Keyboard for iPad.

However, the trackpad experience was a little lackluster when compared to Apple's multitouch implementation with the Magic Keyboard. With this new firmware update, the Pro+ Keyboard should fall more in line with Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad with support for multi-finger gestures.

To go along with this new firmware update, Brydge is also putting the Pro+ Keyboards on sale, making it a much more affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad. The sale knocks $60 off the 12.9-inch model, making it $169.99, while the 11-inch version shaves $40 off the price tag to bring it down to $159.99.

But that's not all the news from Brydge today. The company is also announcing a brand new, trackpad-equipped iPad keyboard in collaboration with OtterBox. This was originally announced sometime last year, but it's finally coming to fruition. The new 10.2-inch Max Plus Keyboard Case is made for the 7th and 8th generation iPads that have 10.2-inch displays. The keyboard comes with a fully detachable case that protects your iPad from drops up to 4-feet. The keyboard case will be available to pre-order today and costs $129.99.

For those who already have the Pro+ Keyboard for iPad Pro, Brydge is opening up public signups for the new firmware on its website. The new firmware update requires the iPadOS 14.5 public beta. This firmware update program starts on March 3, but those who sign up for early access will have it available on February 24.