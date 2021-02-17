What you need to know
- Brydge's Pro+ keyboard for iPad Pro was released last year, but the trackpad was not great.
- This upcoming firmware release will fix all the trackpad issues, making it more like Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad.
- The Pro+ keyboard is on sale, and Brydge's keyboard case collaboration with OtterBox will cost $130 and can be pre-ordered today.
Brydge just announced a new firmware update for the Pro+ iPad keyboards that should vastly improve the overall trackpad experience, according to The Verge. The Pro+ Keyboard was released last year, which is supposed to help turn your iPad Pro into a pseudo-laptop. The keyboard features a trackpad, and it was one of the first iPad keyboards to have a trackpad before Apple's own Magic Keyboard for iPad.
However, the trackpad experience was a little lackluster when compared to Apple's multitouch implementation with the Magic Keyboard. With this new firmware update, the Pro+ Keyboard should fall more in line with Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad with support for multi-finger gestures.
To go along with this new firmware update, Brydge is also putting the Pro+ Keyboards on sale, making it a much more affordable alternative to Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad. The sale knocks $60 off the 12.9-inch model, making it $169.99, while the 11-inch version shaves $40 off the price tag to bring it down to $159.99.
But that's not all the news from Brydge today. The company is also announcing a brand new, trackpad-equipped iPad keyboard in collaboration with OtterBox. This was originally announced sometime last year, but it's finally coming to fruition. The new 10.2-inch Max Plus Keyboard Case is made for the 7th and 8th generation iPads that have 10.2-inch displays. The keyboard comes with a fully detachable case that protects your iPad from drops up to 4-feet. The keyboard case will be available to pre-order today and costs $129.99.
For those who already have the Pro+ Keyboard for iPad Pro, Brydge is opening up public signups for the new firmware on its website. The new firmware update requires the iPadOS 14.5 public beta. This firmware update program starts on March 3, but those who sign up for early access will have it available on February 24.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Use TaoTronics Ring Light for pro-level selfies, Zooming, and streaming
After testing the TaoTronics Ring Light for ourselves, we've determined it lives up to its ridiculous 4.9-star, 1000 review rating on Amazon. It's almost a necessity for anyone who wants to look great on camera while trapped indoors.
Marcus Rashford graces 'Time' magazine with stunning cover shot on iPhone
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has appeared on the cover of 'Time' magazine for March in a stunning 'Shot on iPhone' cover.
Congress begins discussions 'to crack down on Big Tech'
A report says Congressional Democrats have begun discussions on ways to "crack down on Big Tech", including the spread of disinformation and the abuse of market power.
Up your productivity game with the best iPad Air 3 keyboard cases
Looking for a good keyboard case to go with your iPad Air 3? Here are some options we've rounded up for you!