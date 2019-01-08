Brydge's latest keyboards for 2018 iPad Pro models now available for pre-order

Starting today, you can pre-order the latest edition of Brydge's keyboard for the 2018 iPad Pro. Brydge, known for its tablet keyboards and accessories, is offering keyboards for both the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Built to match the style of the new iPad Pro models, the Brydge keyboard connects to your iPad via Bluetooth 4.1, much as its predecessors have. But this new keyboard also allows for a wired connection, with a USB-C port now built in. You'll be able to connect it to the iPad's own USB-C port if you have a USB-C-to-USB-C cable (like the one that came with your iPad Pro).

The Brydge is designed for both laptop and tablet use. If you don't need to use the keyboard, and just need to view things on your iPad Pro, you can take it out of the Brydge, turn it around, place it back in the clips, and angle to the keyboard's new Movie Mode. Press down on the iPad while in this mode to lay it down flat against the Brydge to use your iPad in Tablet Mode.

For added protection, Brydge will also be including a magnetic leather back cover for your iPad Pro that perfectly compliments the keyboard itself. The cover prevents scratches on the back of the iPad Pro. While the back cover is included with the Brydge, it's not built into the case, so if you don't want to use it, you don't have to, but it's there if you that you need it.

Though pre-orders are open as of today, you'll have to wait a bit to get your hands on the new Brydge for iPad Pro. Shipping for these new keyboards begins in early spring. You can pick up the Brydge 11.0 Pro for $149.99, and the Brydge 12.9 Pro for $169.99.

