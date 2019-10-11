"I wanted to create artwork that would inspire positivity and collaboration in others," said Nellis. "Like the values of BUILT BY GIRLS, it needed to show that girls are fully capable of being leaders and makers of change."

Her design carries a strong theme of sisterhood, diversity, and empowerment. Nellis is a member of the class of 2023 at Stanford University, where she hopes to use her voice through design, tech, and theatre to help elevate others and innovate for social good.