Apple announced earlier today that Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders will go live this Friday, October 8. It also confirmed that it will offer buyers an additional $100 back when they buy a cellular model and activate it with T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon.

The move will see the cellular Apple Watch become almost the same price as the non-cellular one, perhaps making it a no-brainer for anyone who was sitting on the fence. However, Apple hasn't yet made full Apple Watch Series 7 pricing available so we'll have to wait until Friday to know full pricing.

Customers can buy Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) directly from apple.com/store or at an Apple Store and get $100 back when they activate it with T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon.

Apple is also offering trade-in prices for existing Apple Watches, giving buyers another opportunity to reduce the outlay required to get into a brand new Apple Watch Series 7. Depending on the watch you won you could save as much as $155 right out the gate.

Apple Watch SE – Up to $155

Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to $145

Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to $100

Apple Watch Series 3 – Up to $70

Apple Watch Series 2 – Up to $25

The new wearable might not be what we were expecting based on rumors, but it looks set to prove popular regardless. Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a larger display with smaller bezels that will no doubt make it the best Apple Watch ever made.