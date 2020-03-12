Sometimes we just need a feel-good story every once in a while, and sometimes even they come in strange packages. But when Leanne Macdonald was on her way to the hospital while in labor, things took a turn when her baby decided it wanted out. And soon!

After initially believing they had tons of time thanks to the spacing of her contractions, Macdonald got a shock when the baby appeared way ahead of schedule.

And then things got a little.....weird. Especially for her partner, Tony Saab.

Saab made sure little Hazel was breathing and called 911. They told him to tie off the umbilical cord, and so he opened his center console and pulled out an iPhone charger. "I think I kind of blacked out a little bit," said Saab about the whole ordeal.

That's probably for the best.

Thankfully mother and daughter – Hazel, by the way – are doing great and all's well that ends well. The family even has a souvenir to show Hazel when she's older, according to 9News.