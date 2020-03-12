What you need to know
- Leanne Macdonald found herself giving birth in a car.
- Her pertner had to tie the umbilical cord with something.
- That something ended up being an iPhone charger.
Sometimes we just need a feel-good story every once in a while, and sometimes even they come in strange packages. But when Leanne Macdonald was on her way to the hospital while in labor, things took a turn when her baby decided it wanted out. And soon!
After initially believing they had tons of time thanks to the spacing of her contractions, Macdonald got a shock when the baby appeared way ahead of schedule.
And then things got a little.....weird. Especially for her partner, Tony Saab.
Saab made sure little Hazel was breathing and called 911. They told him to tie off the umbilical cord, and so he opened his center console and pulled out an iPhone charger.
"I think I kind of blacked out a little bit," said Saab about the whole ordeal.
That's probably for the best.
Thankfully mother and daughter – Hazel, by the way – are doing great and all's well that ends well. The family even has a souvenir to show Hazel when she's older, according to 9News.
They're saving it in a bio-hazard bag as a keepsake for a scrapbook.
Ok then.
Stop coronavirus by using this Apple Watch app to time handwashes
The CDC says that we should be washing our hands for 20 seconds, but it's 2020 and we live in the future. Who wants to count?
MacBooks featuring Apple-designed chips could arrive as early as 2020
A report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple-designed chips may feature in MacBooks as early as Q4 of 2020.
Stealing from an Apple Store is so easy people are doing it time and again
Apple Stores are seen as an easy target by thieves, with at least one man in New York arrested twice for stealing from two stores in two years.
Skip the grocery shopping and get cooking with these meal delivery services
Spending more time at home means you may have less time to go out of a grocery shop — here are the best meal delivery services you can subscribe to today!