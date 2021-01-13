CalDigit has launched the USB-C HDMI Dock, a universal dock made to adapt to the different devices that we now use. The dock is compatible with the different I/O found on desktops, laptops, and tablets and supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A.

The company says that the dock provides speeds up to 40Gbps for Thunderbolt 3 laptops and 10Gbps for USB-C laptops. It also provides 94 watts of power delivery to connected laptops.