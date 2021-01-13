What you need to know
- CalDigit has announced its new USB-C HDMI Dock.
- It works with all of Apple's desktops, laptops, and USB-C iPads.
CalDigit has launched the USB-C HDMI Dock, a universal dock made to adapt to the different devices that we now use. The dock is compatible with the different I/O found on desktops, laptops, and tablets and supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and USB-A.
The company says that the dock provides speeds up to 40Gbps for Thunderbolt 3 laptops and 10Gbps for USB-C laptops. It also provides 94 watts of power delivery to connected laptops.
CalDigit has solved this challenge and developed the USB-C HDMI Dock, a device that will adapt to any USB-C (Type-C) laptop it connects to. When connected to a Thunderbolt 3 laptop it offers full 40Gb/s performance, and when connected to a USB-C laptop it provides 10Gb/s performance in order to supply exactly what your laptop requires.
The dock also has two HDMI connections to support dual 4K monitors at 60Hz. M1 Macs will only support a single external monitor, but that is a limit of the Mac rather than the dock. It also works with Apple's USB-C iPad Pro or iPad Air models.
The USB-C HDMI Dock has two built-in HDMI 2.0b connectors for directly connecting dual 4K 60Hz monitors in either "Extended" or "Mirrored" configurations to your Thunderbolt 3 laptop without the need for any USB-C video adapters. Apple M1 laptops can connect to a single external monitor, allowing you to expand your laptop's built-in screen to one external "Extended" monitor. USB-C users can connect up to a single 4K 30Hz monitor, or up to dual 2K 30Hz monitors depending on the configuration, bandwidth, and DisplayPort version of their computer.
The dock also features an ethernet, SD card, and audio jack. The company goes into full detail about the new dock in the video below:
The USB-C HDMI Dock is available now for $219.99 at CalDigit and Amazon.
