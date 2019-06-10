Best answer: The Eve Degree can control your HomeKit thermostat, but it's complicated to set up. For an out-of-the-box solution, we recommend Ecobee's SmartThermostat, as it includes everything to needed to control the temperature in your home.

Just how complicated is it to setup?

It's pretty complicated. To set it up, you'll need to download and create automations in a third-party HomeKit App like IFTTT since you can't do this with Apple's Home App. Even worse, factors such as the current temperature on your home's thermostat can cause your automation not to run when needed as the Eve Degree may be in a room where the temperature varies.

Once you create an automation that works, you'll also need to go back and create an automation to turn it off when it gets to your desired temperature. That's a lot to handle, especially for people who don't understand how to use these third-party apps. If you want to give it a shot, we can help you here. However, sometimes you just want something that works out of the box.

Ok, what is the easier route?

The absolute easiest way to control your home's temperature based on a remote sensor is by using an Ecobee thermostat. Most Ecobee thermostats include a room temperature sensor in the box, and they can determine when it needs to turn on the AC or heating to accomodate temperatures from rooms around your house.

Ecobee's room temperature sensors can even be set to override the sensor built into the actual thermostat, which is useful for homes where temperatures vary greatly.