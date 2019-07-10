Best answer: Yes, anyone who owns the Nintendo Switch Lite can play local co-op games with a friend who has a standard Nintendo Switch console as long as the game being played supports handheld mode.

Rumors have been circling for a while now that there was a smaller version of the Switch in production. After months of dodging and denials, Nintendo has finally confirmed its existence with the official name Nintendo Switch Lite. This mini Switch will release on September 20, 2019.

It's smaller than the standard Nintendo Switch only weighing .61 lbs with a 5.5-inch screen compared to the larger console's .88 lbs and 6.2-inch display. It comes in a few different colors and works strictly in handheld mode. Since it is a smaller unit, it only costs $200, a good chunk less than the standard Switch's $300 price.

Multiplayer abilities and limitations

As mentioned previously, those who own a Nintendo Switch Lite will be able to play local co-op games with users sporting either the original Switch or another Switch Lite, as long as the game they are playing offers handheld mode. You'll be able to play popular multiplayer titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more.

Now, if you're playing a game on your Switch Lite that doesn't support handheld mode, you'll still be able to play it as long as you've purchased compatible wireless controllers, like the original Joy-Cons, and have them linked with your handheld system. Similarly, the Switch Lite doesn't have removable Joy-Cons, and the HD rumble and IR motion camera have been removed, so you won't be able to play games like 1-2-Switch unless you have compatible wireless controllers handy.

We currently don't know which third-party controllers will work with the Switch Lite. It could be any controller that currently works with the Switch, but we aren't sure yet. We'll update this section when we learn more.

Switch Lite owners can also play against others online as long as they have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Once again, the ability to play a game will depend on whether or not the specific software supports handheld mode or if the owner also has a compatible wireless controller.