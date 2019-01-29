Best answer: On the Garmin Vivosmart HR, music controls integrate with the default music player application on your connected smartphone. However, you can't listen to music directly from the wearable device. If this is important for you, we recommend buying the Vívoactive 3 Music GPS smartwatch instead.

Listen to the music

If carrying around music on your wrist is essential and you're a Garmin user, you can't go wrong with the Garmin Vivactive 3 Music GPS smartwatch. Offering up to seven hours of battery life between charges, this wearable device holds up to 500 songs — just connect with Bluetooth headphones for phone-free listening, download your favorite music service app from the Connect IQ Store, and sync. With the Garmin Express software, you can transfer your music from your computer instead. Either way, you can sync your customized playlists to your watch for offline ad-free listening.

Long feature list

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS smartwatch provides lots of additional features for those with an active lifestyle. Not surprisingly, the wearable device has been designed for fitness more than anything else. Because of this, it ships with 15 preloaded sports apps and an Elevate wrist-based heart rate feature. You can also access the Garmin Pay contactless payment solution right from your wrist.

The Garmin Vivosmart HR is more on the basic end of the spectrum. It doesn't have a lot of the fancy features the Vivoactive 3 does and it can't play music. However, it's only $74 compared to the $330 Vivoactive 3, so if you want to save money, this is the wearable for you.