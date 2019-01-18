No special charging cable needed

The standard Lightning cable is all you need to charge your Smart Battery Case. Plus, any other Lightning accessories — headphones, microphones, etc. — will work perfectly while your Smart Battery Case is on your iPhone.

Simultaneous charging

By plugging in your Lightning cable into the Smart Battery Case, you can charge the case on its own. However, if you have the case on your phone, the Smart Battery Case and your iPhone will charge at the same time. So, you don't have to remove the case from your iPhone in order to charge your phone and you never have to choose to charge the case or the phone.

Wireless charging

Just like the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, the new Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-certified wireless chargers. So, if you don't want to use a Lightning cable to charge your case and phone, you can place it on a wireless charging pad and benefit from the same simultaneous charging.