Best answer: Yes, you can still access the Lightning port when you need to charge or plug in headphones by pulling out the plug that seals the port.
- Amazon: Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XS ($90)
- Amazon: Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XS Max ($90)
- Amazon: Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XR ($90)
Remove the plug when needed
To seal your iPhone from water, the Catalyst case features a plug that you push into your Lightning port, to ensure no liquid gets in. This plug can simply be pulled out and moved to the side when you need access to the port. Just remember always to plug it back up when you're done using the Lightning port, or your iPhone won't be protected from water and dust.
Wireless charging compatible!
Don't forget, that you can still charge your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR wirelessly with Qi-certified charger even when you have the Catalyst Waterproof case on, so you don't even have to use the Lightning port to charge your phone!
Thick third-party cables might be a problem
The Catalyst Waterproof case is a snug fit, and the cutout for the Lightning port is only so big. If you happen to have a third-party Lightning cable that's on the thicker side and has a thicker end, that could cause your cable to be too big to fit in the charging port.
I wouldn't worry about this too much, Apple's standard Lightning cable works just fine, and a lot of third-party cables don't have extra big ends.
Get your case
Waterproof Case for iPhone XS
Ultimate protection
When it comes to protecting your phone from everything you can, the Catalyst Waterproof Case is the bee's knees.
For the big phone
Waterproof Case for iPhone XS Max
Go big
If you own Apple's largest iPhone to date, and you want the ultimate protection, the Catalyst Waterproof Case will ensure no harm come to your phone.
Pick one up
Waterproof Case for iPhone XR
One and only
The iPhone XR can take advantage of all the sweet waterproofing goodness the Catalyst Waterproof case has to offer!.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.