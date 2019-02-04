Best answer: Yes, you can still access the Lightning port when you need to charge or plug in headphones by pulling out the plug that seals the port.

Remove the plug when needed

To seal your iPhone from water, the Catalyst case features a plug that you push into your Lightning port, to ensure no liquid gets in. This plug can simply be pulled out and moved to the side when you need access to the port. Just remember always to plug it back up when you're done using the Lightning port, or your iPhone won't be protected from water and dust.

Wireless charging compatible!

Don't forget, that you can still charge your iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR wirelessly with Qi-certified charger even when you have the Catalyst Waterproof case on, so you don't even have to use the Lightning port to charge your phone!

Thick third-party cables might be a problem

The Catalyst Waterproof case is a snug fit, and the cutout for the Lightning port is only so big. If you happen to have a third-party Lightning cable that's on the thicker side and has a thicker end, that could cause your cable to be too big to fit in the charging port.

I wouldn't worry about this too much, Apple's standard Lightning cable works just fine, and a lot of third-party cables don't have extra big ends.