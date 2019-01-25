Best answer: Absolutely! There aren't many super thick screen protectors out there, but even if you're using a tempered glass screen protector or something with more bulk, Apple's Smart Battery Case should still work a-okay with your iPhone.

Despite any thicc-ness, the Apple Smart Battery Case should fit 'dis… iPhone

If you're worried about your Apple Smart Battery Case not fitting like a glove with a thicker screen protector, you don't need to worry. The case should be able to charge your iPhone regardless of the screen protector's thickness.

Some screen protectors reach all the way to the very edge, which can sometimes get caught up with a case, but the Apple Smart Battery case doesn't have this problem because the lip is pliable and only comes over the edge of the phone by a fraction of a millimeter. This makes it both easier for sliding over screen protectors and is not as likely to rub up against your screen protector anyway.

Even if you're someone who uses a tempered glass protector, the Apple Smart Battery Case should still fit and charge your iPhone's battery effortlessly.