Best answer: Absolutely! There aren't many super thick screen protectors out there, but even if you're using a tempered glass screen protector or something with more bulk, Apple's Smart Battery Case should still work a-okay with your iPhone.
- Apple: iPhone Smart Battery Case ($130)
- Amazon: iamFilm iPhone Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($8)
Despite any thicc-ness, the Apple Smart Battery Case should fit 'dis… iPhone
If you're worried about your Apple Smart Battery Case not fitting like a glove with a thicker screen protector, you don't need to worry. The case should be able to charge your iPhone regardless of the screen protector's thickness.
Some screen protectors reach all the way to the very edge, which can sometimes get caught up with a case, but the Apple Smart Battery case doesn't have this problem because the lip is pliable and only comes over the edge of the phone by a fraction of a millimeter. This makes it both easier for sliding over screen protectors and is not as likely to rub up against your screen protector anyway.
Even if you're someone who uses a tempered glass protector, the Apple Smart Battery Case should still fit and charge your iPhone's battery effortlessly.
Our pick
Apple Smart Battery Case
Charge, protect n' go
If you're on the market for a durable case that'll also charge your iPhone's battery, then you have to check out the Apple Smart Battery Case. This case can increase your talk time up to 37 hours (you read that right) and supports lightning accessories, too. You can grab the Apple Smart Battery Case in white or black.
Protect your screen
amFilm iPhone Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Save your screen (and charge 'em up, too!)
Protect your screen and keep things safe and secure with help from the amFilm iPhone Tempered Glass Screen Protector. This affordable accessory is designed to save your iPhone's screen from cracks, scratches, and the perils of the outside world. If you mess up installation, there are three screens per pack.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.