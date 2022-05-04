A new report says Apple took a 38.6% market share of tablet shipments in Q1 thanks to the iPad.

As reported by Canalys:

Worldwide tablet shipments fell slightly, by 3%, but against what was an exceptionally strong Q1 2021. Apple, in the first place, saw a 2% fall in shipments in Q1 as it shipped 14.9 million iPads worldwide. Second-placed Samsung also posted a 2% decline for a total of 7.9 million tablets shipped. For the first time in over a year, Amazon surpassed Lenovo to take third place with a growth of 3% on the back of heavy discounting of its Fire tablets. Lenovo endured the second-biggest decline of the top five vendors, with its shipments down 20% year on year to 3 million units. Huawei rounded out the top five, with a 22% decline and 1.7 million tablets shipped globally.

Apple shipped almost 15 million tablets in the first quarter of the year, thanks to strong demand for its best iPads including its new iPad Air. Canalys says that demand for tablets remains strong despite the shipping decline.

Apple didn't register in the top five for PC shipments, but Canalys says that when you combine PC and tablet shipments Apple still leads the pack with an 18.8% market share overall. Apple is expected to unveil a new MacBook Air later this year and reportedly has other devices in the works including a new Mac Pro that the company teased at its last event following the advent of the Mac Studio.