Can't update macOS High Sierra because it has legacy FileVault users? Here's the fix!

Since the beta period of macOS High Sierra, some people have been reporting trouble installing the latest version of the operating system on their machines due to the existence of "legacy FileVault users". This error seems to occur for some even if they've never turned on FileVault. As it turns out, the Sonos app for Mac might be the culprit.

The Sonos app is great for controlling the multi-room speaker system of the same name, but apparently, it's decidedly not so great when it comes time to update macOS High Sierra. The good news is that it's easy to remove, but you do have to remove it completely.

Here's how you get rid of the Sonos Mac app so that you can update your Mac to the latest version of High Sierra.

How to uninstall the Sonos app from your Mac

You'll need to use the official uninstall tool that comes with the Sonos app to properly remove it from your system. Here's how.

Open the Sonos app from your dock or Applications folder. Click Sonos in the Menu bar. Click Uninstall. Click Yes. Enter your password to authorize the uninstallation.

Questions?

