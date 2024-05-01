Grab 25% off Apple TV MLS Season Pass and watch Messi's bid to bring football-not-soccer glory to Inter Miami

We’re only 10 games into the MLS season and Apple is already cutting the price on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV so you can watch Lionel Messi’s attempt to bring glory to the city of Miami.

Usually $99/£99, MLS Season Pass is currently available with a whopping 25% discount bringing the price down to $69/£69. That price gives you access to the remainder of the MLS season including the MLS Playoffs later this year. If you’re an Apple TV Plus subscriber, the discount is even bigger at $59/£59 and that also grants you access to watch all previous MLS games from the season so far.

Inter Miami currently sits top of the Eastern Conference and Messi alongside new signing Luis Suarez have been tearing up the league. MLS Season Pass is the only way to watch Messi in an Inter Miami shirt globally and even in the US most matches are exclusive to Apple’s streaming platform.

25% off MLS Season Pass

25% off MLS Season Pass

Have you been tempted to purchase a subscription to MLS Season Pass but have not taken the plunge yet? Now is the time to add to your selection of the best shows on Apple TV Plus with some fantastic sporting action. Yes, this discount makes a lot of sense because you’ve missed some of the season so far, but you get access to catchup of all previous matches, additional shows, and pre and post-match shows — it’s a fantastic offer for any soccer fan.

Lionel Messi, the world’s greatest player, has brought the world’s eyes to Major League Soccer and Apple’s coverage makes seeing his talents incredibly accessible. With lots of exciting drama to look forward to including a tight battle at the top of the Western Conference between Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy, Vancouver Whitecaps, and Minnesota, there’s plenty to look forward to regardless of the team you support.

