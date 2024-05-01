Upcoming iOS 18 iPhone software update tipped to finally bring tasks to the Calendar app via new Reminders integration

If everything goes the way that we expect it to, Apple will announce the iOS 18 iPhone software update at WWDC on June 10. And while the company is yet to confirm anything, new features and other tidbits have already started to leak — the latest leak suggesting that a big upgrade is coming to the Calendar app.

According to that leak, Apple is ready to finally bring task support to the iPhone's Calendar app, integrating it closely with the existing Reminders app and removing the need to open that app just to add a new task.

It's important to remember that none of this is confirmed by Apple and plans could change, but right now things are looking promising for those who use Apple's first-party task and time management apps.

The AppleInsider report, citing people familiar with pre-release versions of iOS 18, claims that the biggest change that is coming to the iOS 18 Calendar app is support for adding reminders. The same change is also thought to be coming to macOS 15, too.

"Tapping or right-clicking an area within the Day, Week, or Month views in pre-release versions of the new Calendar app will reveal an option that prompts the user to either set a reminder or schedule an event," the report explains. "Both can be scheduled from the same UI element, allowing for greater convenience."

Adding a reminder via the Calendar app will reportedly offer options to choose a title and add a note or tag. Thankfully, "reminders made through the updated Calendar application also appear in pre-release versions of the new Reminders app," the report confirms.

If Apple sticks to its tried and tested schedule we expect iOS 18 to be put through a months-long beta process starting June 10 before finally being made available to the public in September, just before the release of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

