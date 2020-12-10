Apple's AirPods Max are now shipping at around 3 months for customers. So if you want some premium headphones right now, why not try the latest Lamborghini range from Master & Dynamic.

Announced just a couple of weeks ago, Master and Dynamic has partnered with Automobili Lamborghini on an insane new line of its MW65 ANC wireless headphones and its MW07 True Wireless Earphones, which each have three new colorways.

From M&D:

Master & Dynamic is thrilled to partner with Automobili Lamborghini on a collection of high-performance sound tools inspired by the design and materials of the iconic Italian super sports cars. The collaboration products draw from Lamborghini's legendary DNA, incorporating the hexagon and Y patterns that characterize Lamborghini, and are crafted from the finest materials including Alcantara®, sapphire glass, Italian acetate, anodized aluminum, and stainless steel. The new collection features MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones and MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones, each in three new colorways. The headphones are available in Silver Metal/Light Grey/Yellow Alcantara®; Black Metal with Black/Yellow Alcantara®; and Black Metal with Black/Grey Alcantara®. Alcantara® is a vegan Italian luxury material widely used in Lamborghini interiors. The earphones are available in three colorways: Polished White with Matte Silver Charging Case, Polished Black with Matte Black Charging Case, and Matte Black with Matte Black Charging Case.

As you can see from the images, the new headphones are pretty radical and boast incredible darks and loud accents inspired by Lamborghini.

We rate M&D's headphones as some of the best around, you can read our full review of the MW65 headphones here.

Check out the full range here!