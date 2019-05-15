Perhaps you are the owner of either the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card . If so, you've probably heard of the partnership between Capital One and Hotels. com where purchases on Hotels. com with either of these cards receive an outstanding 10x bonus miles when booked and paid via Hotels.com/venture . It's a great benefit for cardholders, but there are some details that are worth knowing to ensure you're eligible for the bonus earning rate.

The VentureOne card is the lite version of the Venture Rewards cards and earns 1.25x miles on everyday purchases instead of 2x. However, there is never an annual fee and cardholders still get the 10x bonus miles with purchases at Hotels. com

The Venture Rewards card delivers more value than ever with its 15 airline partners. Additionally, the usual $95 annual fee is waived for the first year, which allows you to effectively try the card out free for an entire year.

Partnership length and process

Capital One and Hotels. com announced their partnership back in January of 2018. Currently, we know that the partnership will last until at least January 2020. To take advantage of the partnership and earn 10x miles, cardholders must book their reservations through a specialized link - hotels.com/venture - and use either of the two cards mentioned above. Existing cardholders can also use the program. Note: cardholders cannot book with the Hotels. com mobile app since they have to use this specialized link, but can use the mobile version of the website.

Combining with Hotels. com perks

Cardholders who regularly use Hotels. com can get both the 10x bonus earn rate and continue to earn one night free after 10 nights booked on the site. Due to this stack, the total benefit is generally referred to as a 20% discount. This is because the value of the free night is the average of the previous 10 nights; in other words, a customer effectively receives 10% off each paid night if they take advantage of the free night. Then, by stacking the cardholder benefit of the 10x mileage earn, which can be redeemed at 1 cent per mile, cardholders get another 10% off. That's a total of 20% discount. Additionally, cardholders can also still get Secret Prices or use coupons when booking through the specialized link.

Bottom line

If you're like most and can take advantage of this partnership, then the earning rate of 10x miles is incredible. To put this in perspective, consider one of the next best cards for earning on hotels: The Platinum Card® from American Express. After a $550 annual fee, you can earn 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on their portal - amextravel.com. Most of these are higher end stays or not as economical as the ones you might find on Hotels. com. As you can see, the value from the Capital One Venture/Hotels. com partnership just can't be beat.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.