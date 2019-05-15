Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Perhaps you are the owner of either the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card. If so, you've probably heard of the partnership between Capital One and Hotels.
Entry level
Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card
The VentureOne card is the lite version of the Venture Rewards cards and earns 1.25x miles on everyday purchases instead of 2x. However, there is never an annual fee and cardholders still get the 10x bonus miles with purchases at Hotels.
Upgraded version
Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
The Venture Rewards card delivers more value than ever with its 15 airline partners. Additionally, the usual $95 annual fee is waived for the first year, which allows you to effectively try the card out free for an entire year.
Partnership length and process
Capital One and Hotels.
Combining with Hotels.
com perks
Cardholders who regularly use Hotels.
Bottom line
If you're like most and can take advantage of this partnership, then the earning rate of 10x miles is incredible. To put this in perspective, consider one of the next best cards for earning on hotels: The Platinum Card® from American Express. After a $550 annual fee, you can earn 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on their portal - amextravel.com. Most of these are higher end stays or not as economical as the ones you might find on Hotels.
