Having to find a place to charge your iPhone or carry a separate battery with you can be an inconvenience. A charging case is a convenient solution. Casely's Battery-Powered Charging Case not only charges your iPhone, but comes in some fun colors and patterns.

Double your power Casely Battery-Powered Charging Case for iPhone: Features

If I were to design my own charging case, this is probably pretty close to what I'd make. It's easy to use and just about doubles my iPhone's battery life. Plus, it looks good. Unlike most battery cases, this one comes in fashion-forward patterns and colors such as animal print, florals, marble patterns, plaids, and more.

Putting the case on is simple. Just pull off the top of the case, slide your iPhone into place, and replace the top. Removing the iPhone from the case took a bit of practice, but it's not hard once you get the hang of it. Hold the phone and case with two hands, and then use your thumbs to slide the iPhone upward. This will cause the top of the case to pop off as you do so.

You can charge the case with the same Lightning cable you use for your iPhone. Charge it on its own, or charge it and your iPhone simultaneously with the iPhone in the case. The power button is on the back of the case, as well as four indicator lights, which let you know how much power is in the case. Press the power button to turn the case on; double press it to turn it off.

The Casely Battery-Powered Charging Case for iPhone is available for every model from the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus through the current models as well as other smartphones. The power of the battery depends on which model phone you're getting a case for. My iPhone 11 Pro case, for example, is 5000 mAh. The iPhone X series cases are 4000 mAh, while the iPhone 6/7/8 cases are 3000 mAh. In my testing, I got about 35-38% added power per hour. I was just about able to squeak out a full recharge of my iPhone on a single case charge.

The case itself is hard plastic with appropriately-sized cutouts for the camera module, speakers, Lightning port, and mute switch. There are button covers for the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons that work just fine. There is a slight lip around the edge of the case to protect your iPhone's screen.

As you can see in my photos, this case is considerably thicker than the average case. It's substantially heavier, too, as you'd expect from a case with a 5000 mAh battery on board. While it's not a slippery case, it's not grippy either.

Casely offers a one-year warranty on this case. Casely has a subscription club, where you can get a new case either monthly or seasonally, but their charging cases are not included.

Cool charging

Casely Battery-Powered Charging Case for iPhone: What I like

I like that this is a cool-looking case that just about doubles my iPhone's battery. If I were going to be out all day using my iPhone heavily and unsure if I'd be able to find an outlet to recharge, I'd definitely put my iPhone in the case for extra juice. Most charging cases come in basic black or just a few colors, but I like Casely's fun variety of colors and patterns.

I appreciate the convenience of being able to charge up the case with (or without) the iPhone in it, without a separate charger. I just use the Lightning cable that came with my iPhone.