Casery makes trendy and cute but useful tech accessories. The London Travel Backpack fits right in — it's both stylish and functional. It holds your laptop and even has room for your other essentials whether you are traveling to the office or around the globe. However, the vegan leather is somewhat stiff and the bag is fairly heavy for its size.

Gorgeous and functional Casery London Travel Backpack: Features

The Casery London Travel Backpack is one of the best-looking laptop bags I have seen so far. The rounded-edge rectangular shape is pleasing to the eye. The bag is on the smaller side, measuring about 15 inches high, 12 inches across, and about four inches thick. It has a padded laptop compartment, large enough for my 13-inch MacBook Pro with a hard plastic cover on it. However, I measured the compartment and I do not believe it would fit a 15-inch or 16-inch laptop. The laptop compartment (within its own zippered compartment) has a strap that snaps shut to hold the laptop in place. Within the same zippered area is more space to carry files or notebooks. The main zippered compartment is large enough to carry plenty of other stuff. Inside the main compartment, there are three slip pockets inside (one large and two small) as well as a small zippered compartment. There is another zippered pocket on the front.

It comes in three different colors, the Gray (as seen in my photos), as well as Black and Nude (a pale blush pink.) All three colors have beautiful rose gold-toned hardware. The rose gold really stands out and I love that look. Four metal "feet" on the bottom keep the material from touching the ground when placed upright.

The bag is constructed from vegan leather, otherwise known as faux leather, or, well, plastic. It feels pleasant enough to the touch and looks nice with its cross-hatched pattern, but it lacks the suppleness of real leather. The adjustable straps are pretty comfortable, as long as you don't have the buckle placed right on your shoulder.

This laptop backpack is both beautiful and functional.

The backpack has RFID-blocking functionality, which protects you from a very specific kind of electronic pick-pocketing. This means that thieves wielding RFID scanners won't be able to lift information from your credit cards, passport, driver's license, or other items embedded with radio frequency identification chips. Whether or not RFID scanners are a serious threat is debatable, but at any rate, you are covered with this backpack.

A roller bag sleeve on the back of the backpack allows you to slip the back onto the handle of your rolling suitcase or carry-on bag. The London Travel Backpack did indeed fit onto the handle of my rolling carry-on bag, but it was a tight fit since the vegan leather is stiff. Plus, due to the height of the backpack, there was not a lot of room left on the handle for my hand. A sturdy handle on top lets you carry the bag different ways. Branding on this bag includes a tasteful cursive "Casery" embossed on the front and back and into all the zipper pulls.

Cutest backpack

Casery London Travel Backpack: What I like

I do own a number of laptop backpacks, and this is one of the most attractive. The Casery London Travel Backpack is both elegant and cute. I adore the rose gold hardware; it stands out in the best way. I appreciate all of the compartments and pockets, including the nice padded one for a laptop. I don't know if I really need RFID-blocking, but it's nice to know this backpack is working to keep me safe in that way.