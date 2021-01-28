What you need to know
- CASETiFY and the NBA have worked together on a new line of accessories based around basketball.
Accessory maker CASETiFY has teamed up with the NBA to create a new line of cases, wireless charging pads, and more. All of the new accessories will feature various NBA artwork so basketball fans can represent even when making a phone call.
With products starting at just $25, the new collection includes some stunning accessories including a number of iPhone cases.
As the first sports organization to join the brand's notable creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab, this collaboration invites a worldwide fanbase to experience the organization's 75-year legacy and cultural influence in a new way. The NBA x CASETiFY collection includes best-selling phone case styles like CASETiFY's Impact series and Mirror Case, with logo-centric designs and a signature sticker-style treatment paying homage to the NBA, retailing for $40+ USD. Additionally, fans are invited to choose from limited edition cases debuting exclusively in the collaboration. Among the special styles, NBA fans can get their basketball fix with the newest novelty Pebble Leather Case, offered for both iPhone cases and wireless charging pads, retailing for $55-$70 USD. These cases round out the full collection of tech accessories, supporting iPhone, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and wireless Charging Pads, which retail for $25 USD and up.
CASETiFY is also doing something pretty special to celebrate the company's 10-year anniversary as well. How does a $1,000 18k gold-plated case sound?
To commemorate 10-years since the brand's founding, CASETiFY is introducing 10 special products to join select collaborations launching this year. In the NBA x CASETiFY collection, customers can score a limited edition "Trophy Case" inspired by the real deal: the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy. The 18k gold-plated material case is engraved with special 10-year emblem in the top right corner, and numbered for exclusivity. Weighing in at 114g, this heavy-duty case feels luxe, yet perfect for on-the-go protection. The special trophy-inspired collection extends to cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series, retailing for $1,000 USD.
You can't buy any of these new NBA-inspired accessories just yet, however. Everything goes up for sale on February 18 – but you can register to be at the front of the queue right now.
