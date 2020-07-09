Most of the iPhone cases released into the wild each year look strikingly similar to the ones from the year before. CASETiFY takes a different approach. Through its Co-Labs program, the Hong Kong and Los Angeles-based company produces unique, limited-edition accessories designed to turn heads. Though most of these accessories are squarely focused on the iPhone, you'll also find extraordinary Apple Watch bands, Apple AirPods cases, and other products.

Following the recent release of the HEINZ accessory collection launched to celebrate National Ketchup Day, we reached out to CASETiFY to learn more about the Co-Labs program. We were quickly put in touch with CEO and co-founder Wesley Ng, who provided some interesting insight.

Where does the inspiration come from, and how does a brand get featured? Do you folks go to them or vice versa?