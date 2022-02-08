Even though a lot of people like to not use a case on their current iPhone, I'm not one of them. Ever since my first iPhone, where I dropped and cracked the screen, I have needed a case — I definitely have butterfingers! There is certainly no shortage of great cases on the market, but if you're looking for a brand that is fun and even customizable, CASETiFY is the one to go to. We aren't strangers to CASETiFY's offerings here at iMore. We've checked out its popular Impact style case, and even the Mirror cases it offers. But I wanted something a little more elegant and fun at the same time. Enter the CASETiFY MagSafe Leather case. You can opt for plain leather, a simple design, or even go for one of the CASETiFY Co-Lab collaborations. For this review, I'm checking out the Disney x CASETiFY Co-Lab Mickey Mouse MagSafe Leather Case in particular.

CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case: Price and availability

You can find CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case on Amazon and directly from CASETiFY. You'll only find a few different colors on Amazon, however, while the CASETiFY website has all colors, designs, and even limited edition collaboration styles available. The MagSafe Leather cases run for $70. CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case: Eco-friendly, fun variety, protective

CASETiFY is one of those brands that I can always turn to when I want a reliable iPhone case. I've always been a fan of its Impact cases, but the Leather Case is also a fantastic option. With the CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case, it's made from cruelty-free, biodegradable leather. It's has a luxurious feel and has a bit of a pebble grain texture to it, adding grip. The inside is lined with a soft fiber suede, which means it won't scratch or scuff up your iPhone when you put it on. And since this is a MagSafe case, you can see the outline of the magnetic ring on the interior, but you wouldn't be able to tell it's MagSafe from the exterior. CASETiFY is a brand I can turn to for a reliable iPhone case with tons of options and styles. If you're the kind of person who cares about the environmental impact of such products, then fret not. The CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case is made with 90% recycled materials, and the packaging is 100% recyclable. So this is certainly not a case that will make you feel guilty — an added bonus!

The CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case has fitted covers for the buttons, which have a metal button on top. The result is a tactile click when you press the buttons, which I love. It is a little stiff at first, but as you break the case in, pushing the buttons becomes easier. You get precise cutouts for the cameras, mute toggle, charging port, and bottom speakers. The camera cutout is also not a giant, protruding bump like on other cases, so it looks thinner and is a bit more flush with the rest of the case. This results in less wobble if you poke around on your phone while it sits on a flat surface. It's also very easy to get to the mute toggle, as the cutout isn't super deep.

If you use a screen protector, you might worry about the front bezels and whether or not they may mess up your best screen protector. Thankfully, the CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case has a thin, non-intrusive lip around the front edges, so it should not interfere with pulling up the edges of a protector. For those who worry about MagSafe accessories leaving a mark on cases, I haven't had this issue with the CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case. I leave my PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe on the case 24/7, and so far there have been no signs that it was ever there (other cases I've used show marks where the MagSafe is after a while). CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case: Pricey, very blatant branding

Like other CASETiFY cases, I'm not a big fan of the branding around the camera. Depending on what you pick for the color or design, it may not be too bad, or it may be very obnoxious. Still, this is a signature thing for CASETiFY products, so it's either take it or leave it, really. Like other CASETiFY cases, you'll have branding around the camera. Another thing I don't particularly care for is how expensive CASETiFY cases can be. At $70, the CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case is not a super affordable case for everyone. However, the quality is definitely there, and I appreciate that it uses biodegradable, cruelty-free leather. It's certainly a case that you can feel good about using, despite the price tag. I also wish that the front lip around the screen was a little thicker. I like to set my device face down on a table sometimes, so while the CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case has a thin bezel, I feel like a thicker one would better protect the front screen in those scenarios. Of course, this is because the case does not have a bumper or anything of the sort, so it's just purely leather. Not a major dealbreaker, but certainly something to note. CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case: Competition

There is no shortage of leather iPhone cases on the market. Another one of my favorites is the Nomad Modern Leather Case with MagSafe. Nomad is a maker of high quality leather goods, and the Modern Leather Case is one of them. It's made with genuine Horween leather, so it's the real deal, and even develops a rich patina over time. You also get MagSafe compatibility with the Modern Leather case, and it's super slim and lightweight while offering up to 10 feet of drop protection. It does have more of a lip around the front screen, which some people, like myself, actually prefer. It's also slightly less at $60, but you only get four color options and no unique designs or customization. Another good leather case option that we like is the Mous Limitless 4.0. This one is also up there in price, but it is made with full-grain leather and is impact resistant up to 45 feet — impressive! It looks incredibly classy, is slim, and also has MagSafe compatibility. But it is a little harder to install and remove, and it doesn't have a lot of colors for the leather option, nor does it have customization. CASETiFY MagSafe Leather Case: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a protective leather case

You like having a lot of variety with colors and designs

You need MagSafe You shouldn't buy this if... You're on a budget

You prefer more lip around the front screen

You don't like CASETiFY's branding on the camera If you're looking for a one of the best leather cases on the market, then it's hard to go wrong with CASETiFY. There are plenty of colors and designs to choose from, and you can even customize it with your initials for that personal touch. It's even made with mostly recycled materials, and the leather is biodegradable and cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using this case. And if you don't like huge camera bumps, this case has a pretty flush camera cutout, so less wobbling on the table. Oh, and don't forget the nice tactile buttons, too. 4.5 out of 5 However, if you are put off by branding, then CASETiFY's choice of putting branding all around the camera may be a big deterrent. It's also not a cheap case at $70, but at least it's made with sustainable materials. And if you actually prefer a deeper lip around the front screen, then you may want to consider another case, as this one is fairly thin and shallow.